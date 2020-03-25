Complete Lockdown in India: MHA Sets Up Helplines to Address Challenges Faced by Transporters For Supply of Essential Goods

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 25: The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday informed that they have set up helplines to address the challenges being faced by people for transportation, so that goods can reach the destination. The MHA also said that they are also working with e-commerce companies and states/UTs, if people want to get supplies through e-commerce.

Informing about the latest development, Joint Secretary of MHA Punya Salila Srivastava said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Helplines set up to address the challenges being faced by people for transportation, so that goods can reach the destination. We're also working with e-commerce companies & states/UTs, if people want to get supplies through e-commerce." Coronavirus Lockdown: E-Commerce to be Exempted in NCR, Delhi Govt to Issue E-Passes to Delivery Boys, Gurugram Police Tweets List of Companies Allowed to Operate.

मैं समस्त देशवासियों को आश्वस्त करता हूँ कि लॉकडाउन के समय देश में आवश्यक चीजों की कोई कमी नहीं होगी। केंद्र सरकार सभी राज्य सरकारों के साथ मिलकर इसके लिए पर्याप्त प्रयास कर रही है। किसी को भी घबराने की ज़रूरत नहीं है, इस लड़ाई में पूरा देश एक साथ है। https://t.co/4n0JCsTuZb — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 24, 2020

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday assured people of the national capital that there would be no shortage of essential goods and services. Adding on, he said that e-pass to all the people will be provided who are involved in the profession of providing essential services but do not have any ID cards.

The total lockdown in India was announced by PM Modi on Tuesday, and it came into effect from the last midnight. The restrictions would continue till April 15. During the 21-day period, all private organizations will remain closed. Public and private transport facilities would remain suspended and all forms of mass gathering would be barred.