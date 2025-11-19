Arjun Kapoor once again proved why he’s one of the most loved actors in Bollywood, thanks to his down-to-earth attitude and playful charm. A new video from the Mumbai airport is doing the rounds on social media, showing the actor turning the usual paparazzi routine into a fun moment. Fact Check: Is That Arjun Kapoor’s Doppelganger in a Picture With Dawood Ibrahim? No, That’s Clever Edit of a Real Photo Taken in 1981 (View Pics)

ETimes Shares Video on Instagram – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

Arjun Kapoor Invites Paparazzo

In the clip shared by ETimes, Arjun is seen walking out of the airport when he suddenly stops, looks at one of the photographers, and says with a big smile, “Aaja tu aaja.” Instead of just posing for the cameras, he invited the paparazzo to join him in the frame something rarely seen among stars. The light-hearted gesture instantly went viral, with fans praising his sense of humour and friendly nature.

Arjun Kapoor’s Calm Gesture at Anshula’s Engagement

This fun moment reminded many fans of another viral video from earlier this year Arjun’s heartfelt appeal to photographers at his sister Anshula Kapoor’s engagement. In the clip, Arjun politely requested everyone to maintain silence, showing deep respect for both his family and the building’s residents. He could be heard saying, “I have one request. It’s raining, so you all please stay quiet… it’s a family matter. Please remain calm and don’t make too much noise.” He even reassured a worried resident, explaining that the photographers were like extended family and would remain thoughtful and respectful. Fans reacted with heart emojis and praised Arjun for balancing stardom with humility. ‘You’ve Made History’: Arjun Kapoor Lauds Champions in Heartfelt Note, Calls India Women’s World Cup 2025 Win a Defining Moment.

Arjun Kapoor’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in the romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. The actor recently wrapped up the Delhi shoot schedule of his next film with director Mudassar Aziz. He’s also gearing up for one of the most talked-about sequels No Entry 2, directed by Anees Bazmee. The film will see Arjun teaming up with Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. There’s also strong buzz that Tamannaah Bhatia may join the cast as the leading lady, although the makers are yet to confirm it. The sequel is being produced by Boney Kapoor and has already created excitement among fans of the original comedy classic.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ETimes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2025 01:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).