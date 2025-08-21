Fact Check: Is That Arjun Kapoor’s Doppelganger in a Picture With Dawood Ibrahim? No, That’s Clever Edit of a Real Photo Taken in 1981 (View Pics)

Arjun Kapoor has often been the target of trolling - sometimes light-hearted, often harsh. Recently, the actor disabled Instagram comments after repeated digs at his acting skills and his famously deadpan reactions during press events. One such moment from a Half Girlfriend promotional event even went viral as a meme with fans calling it 'death stare', sparking further jokes and edits. Arjun Kapoor ‘Death Stare’ Meme Goes Viral: Bollywood Actor’s ‘Angry Reaction’ From Old Interview Inspires Funny Memes and Hilarious Instagram Reels.

Amid the trolling, an old photo began circulating online showing underworld don and fugitive terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, now based out of Pakistan, with a man who bears a striking resemblance to Arjun Kapoor. The viral post jokingly suggested that Boney Kapoor’s son could have underworld connections.

abey ye toh sach me underworld se hai 😭 pic.twitter.com/L76iXsGNev — Rishh (@Riocasm) August 20, 2025

The Truth Behind the Photo

However, the pic is fake, or rather, part of it. The viral image is not of Arjun Kapoor, obviously (who was born four years after this picture was taken), or of a person who looks like him.

The picture in circulation is a real photograph of Dawood Ibrahim from his wedding reception in 1981 - but it has been digitally manipulated. The man standing to Dawood’s right is Samad Khan, an infamous gangster and contract killer, and no, he doesn't look anything like Arjun Kapoor. His face has been digitally altered to resemble Arjun in some way.

Here's the Real Picture

Amirzada, Samad Khan, Dawood Ibrahim and Alamzeb

Here's a Clearer Pic

Amirzada, Samad Khan, Dawood Ibrahim and Alamzeb

The Real Story of Dawood and His Rivals

The original image also features Amirzada and Alamzeb, key members of the Pathan gang founded by Karim Lala. While the wedding photo makes them appear friendly, history tells a different story. After Dawood’s elder brother Shabir Ibrahim Kaskar was gunned down by the Pathan gang, a brutal underworld rivalry erupted in Mumbai (then Bombay) during the 1980s.

This violent feud later inspired Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama Shootout at Wadala, starring John Abraham. Amirzada, Alamzeb, and Samad Khan were eventually killed by Dawood’s men in retaliation. Bombay High Court Says Mere Association With Gangster Dawood Ibrahim Will Not Amount to Terror Gang Membership Under UAPA.

Conclusion

The viral picture claiming to show 'Arjun Kapoor' with Dawood Ibrahim is fake. It is a doctored version of a genuine 1981 photo from Dawood’s wedding. The men in the original image were gangsters and rivals of Dawood, and no one bore any semblance to Arjun Kapoor. While trolls continue to target Arjun Kapoor with memes, this particular photo has no connection to him.

Fact check

Claim : A viral pic of Dawood Ibrahim standing next to someone who resembles Arjun Kapoor Conclusion : That's Samad Khan, and his face has been edited to look like Arjun Kapoor Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2025 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).