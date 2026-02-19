Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has broken his silence regarding the polarizing reception of his latest directorial venture, O’Romeo. Despite a lukewarm response from critics and box office figures that have yet to hit the INR 100 crore milestone, the veteran director remains steadfast, declaring the gangster drama a personal triumph. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the film was released on February 13, coinciding with the Valentine’s Day weekend. While it has faced a steep decline in domestic collections after its first three days, Bhardwaj expressed immense pride in the "violence-and-love story" he brought to the screen. ‘O’Romeo’ Box Office Collection Day 6: Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj’s Film Crosses INR 75 Crore Mark Globally!

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj Defends ‘O’Romeo’ - Watch Video

VIDEO | Delhi: Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on his recently released film O Romeo says, "I think this is going to be my most successful film. I am so proud of this film and am not ashamed of anything. I am proud of the violence and the love story I have created in this film." The… pic.twitter.com/paU2CGCvTO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 18, 2026

Vishal Bhardwaj Defends 'O’Romeo' Amid Criticism

Speaking to PTI, Bhardwaj dismissed the critical panning of the film, asserting that O’Romeo would eventually be recognized as a hallmark of his career. “This is going to be one of my most successful films. I need to say this to break the hearts of critics who panned the film," Bhardwaj stated. "No matter what they felt, this is going to be the most successful film of my life. I am so proud of this film. I am not ashamed of it at all. I am so happy." The director, known for his Shakespearean trilogy (Maqbool, Omkara, Haider), noted that at age 60, he is only now beginning to understand his recurring obsession with the theme of revenge. He described the film as a necessary release for his "pent-up anguish" regarding societal injustice.

‘O’Romeo’ Box Office Performance

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O’Romeo opened with INR 9.01 crore. According to trade reports, the film’s domestic total currently stands at INR 49.41 crore, with a worldwide gross of approximately INR 75.80 crore. While the film has struggled to maintain its initial momentum, it has already surpassed the lifetime worldwide collections of Shahid Kapoor’s previous release, Deva INR 55.8 crore). However, it still trails behind their 2014 collaboration, Haider, which remains a benchmark for the duo both critically and commercially. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: Shahid Kapoor’s Witty Reply to Kapil Sharma’s Valentine’s Day 2026 Question Steals the Spotlight (Watch Video)

About Shahid Kapoor’s Gangster Drama

Based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, O’Romeo tells the story of the ruthless gangster Ustara (Shahid Kapoor) and his complex alliance with Afsha Qureshi (Triptii Dimri). The film features a massive ensemble cast, including Shahid Kapoor as Ustara, Triptii Dimri as Afsha Qureshi (Rani Sharma), Nana Patekar as Ismail Khan, Avinash Tiwary as the antagonist Jalal. Also special appearances: Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Vikrant Massey. The film has also gained attention for being the first major Bollywood production to integrate the Spanish Flamenco dance form into its visual and musical palette.

'O’Romeo' Faces Box Office Test

Despite the "Mixed" or "Average" labels from major trade outlets, the film has received public support from within the industry. Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, hailed the performance as the actor’s "best yet," while filmmaker Homi Adajania praised the "love and gore galore" presented by Bhardwaj. As the film enters its second week, its survival will depend on its performance in mass circuits against new releases like Do Deewane Seher Mein and the courtroom drama Assi.

