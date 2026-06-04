Aamir Khan Once Revealed Why He Considers Himself ‘Already Married’ to Gauri Spratt

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is reportedly set to marry his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, in an intimate ceremony next month. According to media reports, the couple plans to tie the knot on July 5, marking a new chapter for the 60-year-old actor. While an official confirmation regarding the specific date has not yet been released, the news has generated significant interest among fans and the film industry alike. Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt To Marry on July 5 in an Intimate Ceremony Attended by Close Family and Friends – Report.

Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt to Tie the Knot on July 5?

Speculation regarding the actor’s personal life intensified following a report by India Forums, which indicated that Khan and Spratt are planning a private, low-key wedding ceremony.

The couple has been in a relationship for more than a year. While Khan has kept their partnership largely out of the public eye, Spratt has occasionally accompanied him to family gatherings and industry events.

If the upcoming ceremony takes place as reported, Spratt will become Khan’s third wife. The actor was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid and Ira, before divorcing in 2002. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The former couple, who share a son named Azad, announced their separation in 2021.

AamirKhan and Gauri Spratt Are ‘Already Married’ in Spirit

The wedding reports have brought past comments from Khan regarding the relationship back into the spotlight. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, the actor expressed that he already felt a profound sense of commitment, rendering official paperwork secondary to their actual bond.

"Well, Gauri and I are really serious about each other, and we are in a very committed space. We are, you know, we are partners. We are together," Khan stated when previously asked about potential marriage plans.

He further elaborated on how he views their relationship, noting that a formal ceremony would simply be a technicality. "Marriage is something… I mean, in my heart, I'm already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that I will decide as we go along."

Khan has also spoken candidly about finding companionship later in life. During an appearance on the Raj Shamani podcast, he admitted he had nearly given up on finding love again before meeting Spratt.

"Before I met Gauri, I felt like I had aged… Who will I find at this age?" Khan shared. "Gauri and I met by mistake. We connected, became friends… and love happened."

Aamir Khan's Previous Relationships

Prior to his relationship with Spratt, Khan was married twice. He married his first wife, Reena Dutta, in 1986. The couple, who share two children, Junaid and Ira, divorced in 2002 after 16 years of marriage.

In 2005, Khan married filmmaker Kiran Rao, whom he met on the sets of the film Lagaan. The duo welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan, via surrogacy in 2011. After 15 years together, Khan and Rao announced their separation in July 2021, issuing a joint statement emphasising their continued friendship and co-parenting partnership. ‘3 Idiots’ Sequel in the Works? Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi Reportedly Begin Pre-Production on Much-Awaited Follow-Up.

Despite the divorces, Khan has maintained an amicable relationship with both of his former wives, with both Dutta and Rao frequently attending family events, including his daughter Ira Khan's wedding in early 2024.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).