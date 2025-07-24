Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, widely recognised for sparking the #MeToo movement in India in 2018, left everyone shocked with a disturbing revelation on social media. The Dhol actress took to Instagram and shared an emotional video where she was seen crying inconsolably, claiming that ever since she spoke out against sexual harassment, she has been facing harassment in her own home. ‘Please Someone Help Me!’: Tanushree Dutta Alleges Harassment Inside Her House After Nana Patekar #MeToo, Actress Breaks Down on Video (Watch).

Her sobbing video went viral quickly, with netizens expressing concern for her well-being. Some even speculated that it could be a publicity stunt. Now, actress and breast cancer awareness activist Rozlyn Khan has reacted to Tanushree Dutta’s video, calling her out and asking her to stop comparing herself with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Tanushree Dutta Breaks Down, Claims Harassment at Home

In a heart-wrenching video shared on Instagram on Tuesday (July 22), Tanushree Dutta could be seen tearfully claiming that she was being harassed in her own home for the past 4-5 years since the #MeToo revelation was made. She could be heard saying, "I just called the cops. The police asked me to come to the police station to file a proper complaint. I'll probably go tomorrow or the day after because I'm not well. Due to this, I'm not able to work and my house is completely messy. I'm being troubled in my own house. Please someone help me!"

Tanushree Dutta’s Emotional Outburst on Social Media

Rozlyn Khan Calls Tanushree Dutta’s Viral Video a PR Stunt To Enter ‘Bigg Boss’

Actress Rozylyn Khan reacted to Tanushree Dutta's crying video and called it a PR stunt aimed at bringing her into the limelight and finding her a spot in the upcoming reality show Bigg Boss 19. In an earlier Instagram story, Rozylyn Khan slammed Tanushree Dutta and wrote, "Ye lo, aa gai #MeToo wali! Madam, apni PR team see bolo Oshwara senior officer is very good, he will get you problem solved. In fact, tum khud roz police station mai baithi rehti ho. By the way, we all will pray for you and Khushi Mukherjee. Both of them same PR company. Should get Bigg Boss this year. Ameen."

Rozlyn Khan’s Initial Reaction to Tanushree Dutta’s Viral Video

In a new video shared on Instagram on Thursday (July 24), Rozlyn Khan once again called out Tanushree Dutta for her emotional outburst and also criticised the actress for comparing herself with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rozlyn said, "Kuch so-called celebrities ne Instagram ka algorithm bigad rakha hai. Mai baat kar rahi hoon Tanu didi (Tanushree Dutta) jinhone do teen din pehle itna royi, ki sara Mumbai doob gaya. She made a very small allegation that Mumbai Police officers are harassing her in her own house. So sister, when you were making such a big video, you could've simply named the officer and maybe everyone could've initiated a disciplinary action on them."

She added that Tanushree Dutta was simply bringing up a case which was dismissed on March 27, 2025. She added, "Hum pray karte hai ki aapka Bigg Boss mein kaam mil jae. Aapke paas kaam nahi hai, aap ke paas talent bhi nahi hai. Aapne PR mein PhD kar rakhi hai. Please stop comparing yourself with Sushant Singh Rajput. Unka 0.01% talent bhi agar aap ke paas hota, to aaj aap industry mein accha kaam kar rahi hoti." ‘Har Har Mahadev!!’: Tanushree Dutta Finds Spiritual Strength in Sawan Amid Harassment Allegations at Home; Actress Breaks Down in Emotional Video (View Post).

Rozlyn Khan Slams Tanushree Dutta for Her Crying Video

Without a proper police investigation, it would not be appropriate for anyone to comment on the matter. However, Tanushree Dutta's video has reignited discussions surrounding the safety of women, especially those who have spoken out against powerful people in society.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

