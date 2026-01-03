In a significant turning point for Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, model and digital creator Aurora Sinclair has officially secured the "Ticket to Finale," making her the first contestant to enter the top five. Sinclair clinched the victory after a gruelling week of physical and mental challenges, surpassing top-ranked competitors like Sabari and Kamarudin. The win ensures her immunity from the final rounds of eviction, moving her directly to the grand finale scheduled for mid-January. ‘Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9’ Eliminations: ‘Watermelon Star’ Diwakar Evicted After Controversial Week; Heated Arguments, Low Votes and Backlash Lead to Shocking Exit.

Aurora Sinclair Claims 'BB Tamil 9' Finale Spot

The Ticket to Finaletasks this week were designed to test endurance, puzzle-solving, and social strategy. While Sabari had been leading the scoreboard for much of the week, Sinclair delivered a consistent performance that eventually propelled her to the top spot.

Watch the Latest Pormo of ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’

Her victory comes at a time of high tension within the house. The final stages of the TTF task were marked by physical intensity, including a controversial car endurance challenge that saw several contestants clash. Despite the chaotic atmosphere, Sinclair remained focused on the point system to secure her path to the finale.

As the 26-year-old prepares for the grand finale, here are key facts about the rising star!

Social Media Roots

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Sinclair was widely known as a digital influencer and content creator. She gained significant popularity on social media platforms, where she is affectionately referred to by fans as "Balloon Akka."

Instagram Post of Aurora Sinclair

Viral Music Debut

She first made a major impact in the Tamil entertainment industry through her appearance in the hit album song "Ajalakka Ujalaa". The song’s success helped her transition from social media modelling to more mainstream acting opportunities.

One of the Season’s Youngest

Born in Chennai in 1999, Sinclair entered the show as one of the youngest contestants. Her journey has been characterised by her growth from a "rising face" to a formidable player capable of holding her own against industry veterans.

A Professional Model

Sinclair’s career began in the fashion world at age 21. She has been the face of numerous brand campaigns and advertisements, leveraging her striking screen presence to build a following of over 800,000 users across digital platforms. ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’ To Go off Air? TVK Members Protest Outside Vijay Sethupathi’s Show Set in Chennai, Call for Ban Over Destroying Tamil Culture (Watch Video).

Instagram Post of Aurora Sinclair

‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’ Finale Date

Hosted by Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 made a grand premiere on October 5, 2025 and aired on Vijay Television and streamed on JioHotstart. If the latest reports are to be believed, the grand finale of BB Tamil 9 is expected to take place on january 11, 2026.

