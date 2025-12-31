Television actress Jiya Shankar has publicly addressed and dismissed recent engagement speculation linking her to fellow reality show contestant Abhishek Malhan. Shankar clarified her relationship status, firmly denying any engagement to Malhan and confirming she is currently involved with a partner whose identity she has chosen to keep private. The announcement comes amidst widespread fan speculation regarding her personal life. Are Gaurav Kapur and Kirat Bhattal Divorced? Buzz Grows After Kritika Kamra Seemingly Confirms Her Relationship With Cricket Presenter Through Mushy Breakfast Date Photos.

Jiyaa Shankar Dismisses Engagement Rumours With Abhishek Malhan

In a recent social media statement, Jiyaa Shankar firmly refuted reports suggesting an engagement to Abhishek Malhan. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress challenged the circulating rumours, urging the public to "leave false rumours in 2025." The actress's post also featured a picture of her with her current boyfriend. Her remarks were made in response to persistent online discussions and media reports that had gained traction.

Jiya Shankar Dismisses Abhishek Malhan Engagement Rumours – View Post

The Co-Star Connection

The engagement rumours largely stemmed from Shankar's on-screen chemistry and close friendship with Abhishek Malhan during their participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Their visible bond on the popular reality show led many fans to speculate about a potential romantic involvement beyond the series. Shankar has consistently maintained that her relationship with Malhan is strictly platonic. ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Fame Abhishek Malhan’s Brother Nischay Malhan Gets Engaged to Ruchika Rathore (See Photos).

Shankar's recent statements provide clarity for her fanbase while also setting boundaries regarding future speculation about her romantic involvements, underscoring her focus on privacy.

