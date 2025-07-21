Ahaan Panday has taken a grand leap into Bollywood with Saiyaara and fans are already calling him as the next superstar. The romantic movie, directed by Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain fame Mohit Suri, is not only performing well at the box office but has also earned critical praise. Starring alongside Aneet Padda, Ahaan’s performance is being lauded for its freshness and emotional depth. Fans on social media are showering the debutante with love. Amid the buzz, an old video of a young Ahaan dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s 90s hit I’m The Best has gone viral. Reportedly shot at a family function with SRK in attendance, the clip has fans nostalgic and impressed. ‘You Broke My Heart and Yet Energised Me as a Filmmaker’: Karan Johar Showers Love on Ahaan Panday’s Debut in ‘Saiyaara’, Calls Aneet Padda’s Performance ‘Magical’ (View Post)

Ahaan Panday’s Old Dance Video Goes Viral – Watch

Fans Declare Ahaan Panday the ‘Next Bollywood Superstar’

One user wrote, “Next superstar of Bollywood,” while another said, “He learnt everything from SRK!” Others pointed out how humble SRK looked, standing quietly in the background and enjoying the performance. A fan commented, “For him Sharukh is his uncle and not a superstar. He grew up watching him. And imagine how humble Srk is, just standing at the back without any attitude and enjoying the performance. To be honest, Ahaan looks like Srk's son!” 'Saiyaara' Movie Cast Name With Photo: Ahaan Panday As Krish Kapoor, Aneet Padda As Vaani Batra & More.

Fans Reaction to Ahaan Panday’s Viral Video

Ahaan Panday Bags Lead Role in ‘Saiyaara’ After Audition

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Akshaye Widhani under Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara released on July 18, 2025. Actress Aneet Padda, known for Big Girls Don’t Cry and Salaam Venky, plays the female lead. Interestingly, Ahaan wasn’t the first choice for the film. In an interview with India Today, director Mohit Suri shared, “When I met Ahaan, he was so nice and sweet that you didn’t feel he was the character at all.” But a unique audition left Mohit impressed and changed everything. ‘Stars Are Born’: Alia Bhatt Praises Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda After ’Saiyaara’s Grand Opening (View Post)

Ahaan Panday: From Assistant Director to Rising Star

For those new to his journey, Ahaan Panday is the cousin of actress Ananya Panday. He’s the son of Chikki Pandey (Chunky Pandey’s younger brother) and wellness expert Deanne Panday. Born on December 23, 1997, Ahaan studied at Oberoi International School and later at the University of Mumbai. Before stepping into acting, he worked as an assistant director on films like Rock On 2, Freaky Ali, and The Railway Men. According to his YRF bio, he is also a trained musician, composer, and dancer with over 6.8 lakh Instagram followers and counting.

