Bollywood actress-producer Alia Bhatt is lavishing praise on debutant Ahaan Panday, actress Aneet Padda and Mohit Suri after their recently released film Saiyaara opened to a great response. On Saturday, Alia took to her Instagram, and shared a picture of Ahaan, Aneet and Mohit Suri. She also penned a long note in the caption expressing her admiration for the team. ‘Saiyaara’: Who Are Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda? Smashing New Bollywood Couple Impresses in Mohit Suri’s Film – Know All About the Actors.

She wrote, “It’s safe to say… two beautiful, magical STARS are born @aneetpadda_ @ahaanpandayy, I don’t remember the last time I looked at two actors with such awe. With stars in my eyes. Watching the stars in yours. You both shine with such individuality, such honesty, I could watch you again, and again, and again. (And let’s be honest… I probably will.) I’ve already gushed to you both individually but clearly, once was not enough”. ‘Born To Shine!’: Actress Rasha Thadani Praises Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Performance in ‘Saiyaara’ (View Post)

“So here I am. Gushing. Again. To the captain of this very wonderful ship @mohitsuri — what a film. What feeling. What music!!!!!!!! You made me feel things that only the movies can make you feel. Saiyaara is full of heart, full of soul, full of something that just stays with you… in the best way. To the entire team, to @yrf — congratulations on this beautiful creation. This isn’t just a film. It’s a moment. And I’m so glad I got to feel it (sic)”, she added. ‘Saiyaara’ Movie Review: Old-School Tropes Meets Gen-Z Casting in Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Kitschy Romantic Drama (LatestLY Exclusive)

Mohit and Alia are first cousins. Mohit’s mother, Heena, is the sister of Mahesh Bhatt, who is Alia’s father. Mohit is a generation older than Alia. While Mohit’s directorial debut Zeher was released in 2005, Alia made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Student of the Year. Mohit directed Zeher off a script by Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films banner, Alia decided to step out of her family’s Vishesh Films, and worked under the aegis of Karan Johar for Student of the Year.

