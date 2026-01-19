Nearly two decades after their iconic pairing in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan are set to reunite for an upcoming comedy directed by Anees Bazmee. The project, which officially begins filming on January 20, 2026, marks the first time the actor-director duo has collaborated since the 2011 film Thank You. Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Vvan’ Postponed To Avoid Clash With Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’? Here’s What We Know.

The film is produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. While the title remains under wraps, the production has already erected an elaborate indoor set at Royal Gold Studios in Goregaon to kick off the first leg of shooting.

Akshay Kumar x Anees Bazmee

Director Anees Bazmee, fresh off the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is returning to the signature ensemble comedy format that defined his earlier hits like Welcome and Singh Is Kinng. Sources close to the production suggest the film will lean heavily into situational humour.

"It's a classic Anees Bazmee comedy with fast-paced scenes and confusion born from multiple characters and hilarious situations," a source revealed to Mid-Day. "The shoot was originally scheduled for February, but it has been moved up."

Filming Schedule

While Akshay Kumar is slated to begin his portions on Tuesday, the rest of the star-studded cast will join the production shortly after. "While other actors, including leading lady Vidya Balan, will join later, the film rolls on January 20 with the superstar," the source added. Following a five-week schedule at the Mumbai studio, the production is expected to move to Delhi for its second leg of filming.

'Mission Mangal' Reunion

The project continues a busy streak for Akshay Kumar, who has spent much of the last year reconnecting with frequent collaborators. Following his work with Subhash Kapoor on Jolly LLB 3 and Priyadarshan on Bhooth Bangla, this film marks his third major reunion with a veteran director in recent months.

For Vidya Balan, the film serves as a follow-up to her successful return to the commercial spotlight in 2024. This untitled project will be the first time she and Kumar have shared the screen since the 2019 space drama Mission Mangal. Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Postponed to This Date, 2026 To Avoid Box Office Clash With Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ (View Post).

The movie is reportedly inspired by the core concept of the Telugu hit Sankranthiki Vasthunam, though the makers have clarified it is an adaptation rather than a direct remake, tailored specifically for a Hindi-speaking audience.

