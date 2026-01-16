n a strategic reshuffle of the Summer 2026 cinematic calendar, the makers of the folk-mythological thriller Vvan: Force of the Forest, starring Sidharth Malhotra, have officially decided to postpone the film’s release. The move aims to avoid a direct box office confrontation with the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla, which recently locked in a mid-May premiere. Both high-profile projects are backed by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, making the adjustment a tactical internal decision to maximise theatrical returns for both titles. Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Postponed to This Date, 2026 To Avoid Box Office Clash With Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ (View Post).

'Vvan' Release Date Pushed Due to 'Bhoot Bangla'?

Initially scheduled to arrive in cinemas on May 15, 2026, Vvan found itself in a difficult position after Bhooth Bangla was pushed back from its original April slot. The Akshay Kumar horror-comedy, directed by veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan, was rescheduled to May 15 to distance itself from the expected box office dominance of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 in March and April.

Industry insiders note that the decision to move Vvan was made to ensure that two major Balaji productions do not eat into each other’s screen counts and audience share. While the new release date for Vvan has not yet been finalised, trade analysts expect an announcement shortly, possibly coinciding with a first-look reveal planned for Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday on January 16.

A High-Stakes Summer for Bollywood

The rescheduling highlights the growing pressure on the 2026 theatrical calendar, which is already crowded with big-budget sequels and star-led dramas. By vacating the May 15 slot, Vvan gives Bhooth Bangla a clearer window to capitalise on the summer holiday season.

Bhooth Bangla carries significant hype as it marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 14 years. The film features an ensemble cast including Tabu, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav, promising a return to the classic "slapstick horror" genre that the duo popularised with hits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

More About ‘Vvan: Force of the Forest’

Directed by Deepak Mishra (of Panchayat fame) and Arunabh Kumar, Vvan is described as a "folk-mythological thriller" set in the mysterious forests of Central India. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, and Shweta Tiwari.

The production has reportedly undergone significant script revisions to enhance its "folk-thriller" elements, aiming to offer a unique cinematic experience similar to recent hits like Kantara and Munjya. The film’s narrative is said to revolve around ancient legends and hidden temples, marking a departure from Sidharth Malhotra’s recent action-heavy roles. ‘Vvan’ Teaser: Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Sidharth Malhotra in Folk Thriller (Watch Video).

Fans of Sidharth Malhotra now look toward January 16 for a potential teaser or poster drop, which is expected to provide more clarity on when Vvan will finally hit the big screen.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 08:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).