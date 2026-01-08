Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla has received a new theatrical release date. The film will now hit cinemas on May 15, 2026, moving from its earlier announced April 2 release. The update was shared by Balaji Motion Pictures on social media, signalling a strategic shift in the release calendar. The decision is reportedly aimed at avoiding a crowded box office window and a potential clash with Dhurandhar 2. ‘Bhooth Bangla’: Paresh Rawal, Asrani and Rajpal Yadav Join Akshay Kumar in Upcoming Horror Comedy.

Makers Announce New Release Date

Balaji Motion Pictures confirmed the revised release date with a playful message on social media. "Bangle se ek khabar aayi hai! The doors open on 15th May 2026. See you in cinemas," the production house wrote. The announcement quickly drew attention from fans eagerly awaiting Akshay Kumar’s return to the horror-comedy genre.

‘Bhooth Bangla’ Avoids ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Clash

Sources earlier indicated that the makers were keen to avoid a direct face-off with Dhurandhar 2, which is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026. The first installment of the franchise became the highest-grossing Indian film in a single language, making its sequel one of the most anticipated films of the year. With expectations that Dhurandhar 2 could dominate screens for several weeks, the team behind Bhooth Bangla reportedly felt it was prudent to allow sufficient breathing space, especially to attract family audiences. ‘Bhooth Bangla’: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan Gear Up for Jaipur Schedule of Their Upcoming Horror-Comedy Film.

Akshay Kumar Reunites With Priyadarshan After 14 Years

Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Priyadarshan after a gap of 14 years. Their previous collaboration, Khatta Meetha was released in 2010. The film blends folklore and slapstick comedy and is set across multiple timelines, spanning from the 1950s to the present day, a genre space where the actor-director duo previously delivered several cult favourites. Adding emotional significance to the project, the film features late veteran actor Asrani in a key role. His presence has further heightened interest in the film among fans and industry observers. With its new release date locked, Bhooth Bangla is positioned as one of the key family entertainers of the 2026 summer season.

