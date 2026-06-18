Amid ‘Don 3’ Controversy, Is Farhan Akhtar Collaborating With Salman Khan on a Two-Part Historical Drama? Here’s What We Know

In a surprising turn of events that has set Bollywood abuzz, superstar Salman Khan is reportedly in advanced talks with filmmaker-producer Farhan Akhtar for a monumental two-part historical epic. This potential collaboration emerges at a time when Akhtar's production house, Excel Entertainment, is embroiled in a high-profile dispute surrounding the highly anticipated Don 3 project. Sources indicate that Khan, 60, has shown keen interest in the ambitious period drama, envisioning it as a grand theatrical spectacle. RD Burman Biopic: Amid ‘Don 3’ Row, Farhan Akhtar in Talks To Play Legendary Musician in Neeraj Pandey’s Next? Here’s What We Know.

Salman Khan to Work with Farhan Akhtar for Historical Epic?

According to a Pinkvilla report, Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar have been engaged in regular discussions over the past month regarding a large-scale period action drama. While discussions are still in their nascent stages and no official paperwork has been signed, Khan is said to be highly impressed by the narrative and the epic vision planned for the film, which will be produced under Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment banner.

The untitled project is conceived as a two-part saga, aiming to explore the story of an iconic figure from Indian history. Industry insiders anticipate that if the deal materialises, principal photography could commence in the summer of 2027. Farhan Akhtar's involvement in this project is strictly as a producer, with the director's name currently under wraps.

A Quick Recap on the ‘Don 3’ Controversy

The news of this potential collaboration arrives on the heels of a widely publicised Don 3 Row that has gripped Bollywood. Farhan Akhtar's directorial venture, Don 3: The Final Chapter, which was set to feature Ranveer Singh in the titular role, replacing Shah Rukh Khan, and Kriti Sanon as the female lead, has faced significant hurdles. The film was initially expected for a 2025 or 2026 release.

However, reports emerged in late 2025 and intensified in the past few months that Ranveer Singh had exited the project, leading to a major fallout with Excel Entertainment. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had reportedly issued a non-cooperation directive against Singh, which was later withdrawn. Excel Entertainment reportedly claimed losses of approximately ₹45 crore due to the actor's alleged last-minute withdrawal. Furthermore, Ranveer Singh's alleged attempts to reconcile by offering ₹10 crore in compensation and a reduced fee on any future collaboration were reportedly rejected. The Producers Guild of India, along with the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), reportedly investigated the pre-production costs and contractual agreements related to Don 3, leaving its future uncertain.

What's Next for Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar?

For Salman Khan, the historical epic with Excel Entertainment would follow his ongoing commitments. He is currently filming director Vamshi Paidipally's action entertainer, tentatively titled SVC63, which began production in April 2026. Post this, he is expected to begin work on a superhero comedy with director duo Raj & DK around October 2026. ‘Don 3’ Row: Aamir Khan Tried To Resolve Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s Dispute Before FWICE Stepped In, Claims Ashoke Pandit.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar, beyond his producing duties for the potential Salman Khan project and the stalled Don 3, is also reportedly in talks for an acting role. He is being considered to headline a biopic on legendary music composer R.D. Burman, to be directed by Neeraj Pandey, with production anticipated to begin by the end of 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Pinkvilla), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).