RD Burman Biopic: Amid ‘Don 3’ Row, Farhan Akhtar in Talks To Play Legendary Musician in Neeraj Pandey’s Next? Here’s What We Know

Mumbai has been abuzz with fresh celebrity news today, June 12, 2026, as reports confirm that actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is in advanced negotiations to step into the shoes of the iconic music director Rahul Dev Burman, affectionately known as Pancham Da. This exciting news emerges hot on the heels of the highly publicised 'Don 3' casting controversy that saw Ranveer Singh exit the franchise, leading to significant industry discussion. ‘Don 3’ Row: Aamir Khan Tried To Resolve Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s Dispute Before FWICE Stepped In, Claims Ashoke Pandit.

Farhan Akhtar to Lead RD Burman Biopic?

Sources close to the production reveal that Farhan Akhtar is in advanced talks with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey for the ambitious biopic. Pandey, known for his critically acclaimed works, is slated to direct and co-produce the film alongside Kamal Jain, who has previously backed major projects like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Manikarnika. The film is envisioned as a grand tribute to Burman's unparalleled musical legacy, with the makers having successfully secured the rights to several of his iconic songs, which will be integral to the narrative.

If the deal is finalised, Akhtar is expected to undergo extensive preparation to embody the spirit and artistry of Pancham Da. The biopic is projected to commence filming by the end of 2026, with an official announcement anticipated once all scripting and pre-production stages are locked.

The Don 3 Controversy Explained

The news of Akhtar's potential new role comes while the industry is still digesting the fallout from Don 3. Initially, Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment had announced Ranveer Singh to take over the titular role from Shah Rukh Khan in August 2023, with Kriti Sanon also joining the cast. The film was set to begin production in January 2026.

However, a major controversy erupted when Ranveer Singh reportedly exited the project in December 2025, just weeks before filming was scheduled to begin. This unexpected withdrawal led to a significant dispute, with Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment reportedly seeking damages of approximately ₹40-45 crore from the actor for financial losses incurred during pre-production. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) even issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh on May 25, 2026, for failing to respond to their invitations to resolve the issue. While the dispute was eventually resolved amicably by various industry bodies, with FWICE withdrawing its directive on June 3, 2026, it cast a long shadow over the future of Don 3.

Remembering Pancham Da

Rahul Dev Burman, born on June 27, 1939, in Calcutta, was a revolutionary music director and singer who redefined Hindi film music from the 1960s to the 1990s. Nicknamed 'Pancham' due to the story that his cries as a child sounded like the fifth note ('Pa') of the Indian musical scale, he composed musical scores for an astounding 331 films.

His collaborations with legendary singers like Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, and his wife Asha Bhosle produced some of Bollywood's most enduring and beloved tracks. Burman passed away on January 4, 1994, at the age of 54, leaving behind an unparalleled musical legacy that continues to influence generations. Ammy Virk Comes Out in Support of Ranveer Singh Amid ‘Don 3’ Row, Says Excel Entertainment Had Previously ‘Ignored Him’.

Farhan Akhtar, known for his transformative performances in biopics like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, appears to be gearing up for another challenging role, promising a heartfelt rendition of one of India's greatest musical minds.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 06:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).