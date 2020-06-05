Amit Sadh Birthday: Mini Photo Album That Shows Actor's Immense Love For Doggos!

Amit Sadh with dogs (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh celebrates his birthday today. The actor was seen in films like Sultan, Kai Po Che, Sarkar 3 to name a few. But right now, we are not going to talk about films as you must be already seeing them on your TV sets. This is about his immense love for the doggos! It is simply adorable to see someone bond with their four-legged friends. Thankfully, Amit has his Instagram feed filled with the pictures of dogs. From Making Dog Homes to Letting Them Watch Movies, Pet Parents Share Pics & Videos of How They Spend With Time Their Pooches.

Of course now that's what e call a true animal lovers paradise! The actor has posted several snaps with the cuties and they are simply PAWSOME! So on his special day, why not just treat ourselves with some amazing pictures of him with dogs that will definitely melt every dog-lover's heart like butter! Here we go...

Only if They Could Speak

Only if They Could Speak

Perfect Companion

Perfect Companion

Serious Conversation Happening Here...

Serious Conversation Happening Here...

We-Time

We-Time

Basking In Sun Be Like

Basking In Sun Be Like

Close-Up Shots

Close-Up Shots

We often forget that the fact that dogs indeed just love purely without wanting anything much in return. We are glad to see how Amit is taking care of these little beings and even sharing the same with the world. Let these pics be a reminder that, humans and dogs, both need equal respect and adoration from each other! Amit Sadh's Insta-feed serves as a source of positivity! Happy Birthday to you..Amit Sadh!