How to Take Care of Dogs During Quarantine? From Making Dog Homes to Letting Them Watch Movies, Pet Parents Share Pics & Videos of How They Spend With Their Pooches

Dogs in quarantine (Photo Credits: @joseeXarias, @FindBestPet Twitter)

As people across countries are confined to their homes due to coronavirus lockdown, many are trying and experimenting with different ways of dealing with the situation. Being at home, those with pets seem to be in tricky situations, especially for those with dogs. While some are having a tough time trying to make them understand why they cannot go for a walk outside, others are creatively engaging their pets. From making dog homes to writing letters, pet parents have taken to social media platforms sharing how they are keeping their pets engaged in quarantined.

Everybody has their own quarantine story and we are sure pet parents have quite a lot to say about their four-legged beings. While Twitter has been filled with stories of people having a tough time dealing with children, dogs seem to be giving people even tougher duties. Well, but some found the right way to keep their paw friends from causing disasters at home. Check out some hilarious pictures and videos of how dogs are handling the quarantine period.

That's Good Use of Quarantine!

My dad built a pet house for both our cat and dog while he’s In quarantine and I am living for it 😂😭💕 pic.twitter.com/avJRlMbPe8 — José Arias✨ (@joseeXarias) April 7, 2020

Dogs Got Work to Do!

What Are You? Unicorn?

what do you when you’re bored in quarantine and you have a lot of chalk and a white dog... 🌈🐶 pic.twitter.com/phktQ9CYsU — Blair💖💜💙 (@BABADOOF) April 12, 2020

HAHAHA:

Day 30 of #Quarantine cat vs. dog Challenge.. pic.twitter.com/6yJ21eFfW8 — Rock & Tattoo Lady (@PenelopeRuzy) April 13, 2020

Bulldog Got Work to Do!

Together With My Human!

Just getting through quarantine together❤️ my 4yr old his pet pup Parker looking at the outdoor world together #justthetwoofus #thismorning @thismorning pic.twitter.com/Qsnx49Rch5 — Shanel 🇪🇬||🇹🇷 (@Shanz_Makeup) April 14, 2020

HAHA That's a Good One!

We all have our own unique tricks in how to entertain themselves during quarantine. Mine is weirdly following how Kate Beckinsale is coping with her's via her pets with her Instagram posts & replies. 😂 pic.twitter.com/nwH7BBIaTR — Saoirse (@Saoirseeeee) April 14, 2020

A Dog Watching Its Favourite Movie:

Well, Why Not!

Day 16 of #Quarantine I gave the dog helium 😂 pic.twitter.com/jxufakL1a7 — Liam Brennan (@LiamBrennan811) April 9, 2020

Awww, So Cute!

My moms co worker wrote my dog a quarantine letter from her dog Bella 😂😂❤️ so cute! pic.twitter.com/UHvABmSE4m — livvvv ✨ (@OliviaDavis5) April 11, 2020

Good Job!

My homie got laid off and has been in quarantine for a while now. So he made his dog a house!! Nigga went ham check out his dogs new crib pic.twitter.com/tX13K2nVc4 — Akira (@BrownSugga626) April 15, 2020

Confining pets to home is not an easy task, but with that's the best for their safety. Let's try to keep them engaged and be motivated. We are sure to emerge out of this situation soon and get back to our normal lives. Let's stay together until then.