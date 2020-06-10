Ananya Panday’s Cousin Alanna Panday Reveals She Got Rape Threat from a Woman for Sharing Picture in a Bikini (View Posts)

Alanna Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alanna Panday is the daughter of celebrity fitness expert Deanne and businessman Chikki Panday. Alanna, cousin of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, is a model and an internet sensation. The stunning pictures that she keeps posting across social media platforms, takes the internet by storm. In her latest Instagram post, Alanna has made a horrifying revelation. Alanna Panday has revealed that she got rape threat from a woman for posting picture in a bikini. Ananya Panday's Cousin, Alanna Panday is a Water Baby and her Beachwear Pictures are Too Hot to Handle.

While sharing this shocking news on Instagram, Alanna Panday wrote, “This happened months ago, I wish I had spoken about it sooner, but waking up and reading things like this just became normal to me-it’s an everyday part of my life. Here’s 1% of what I have to wake up and read everyday.” In the post shared by this young model, she mentioned, “I’ve had a women comment on my post saying I deserve to be gang-raped because I posted a picture in a bikini. She then tagged my mother and father in the comment to make sure that they saw it too.” The young model in her post also mentioned how she was shocked to know that the woman, whom she wanted to block, was married and has a daughter younger to her. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Cousin Meera Chopra Receives Rape Threats From Jr NTR Fans, Actress Lodges Complaint With Cybercrime.

As soon as Alanna Panday shared this post, there were several celebs that includes Bipasha Basu and Lara Dutta who came out and extended support to her. There are many B-town stars who have had to face such issues and took a stand against cyber-bullying.