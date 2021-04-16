Actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram to post a message of hope for fans on Thursday. "Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness!" he wrote, with a picture where he is seen smiling warmly. Kher's wife, actress Kirron Kher, has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, which is a cancer of plasma cells. She is currently undergoing treatment. Karthikeya 2: Anupam Kher Roped In To Play Dhanvantri in Nikhil Siddhartha’s Telugu Film (Watch Video).

The actor shared this with his fans on social media a few days back. The actor's peers and others from the film industry as well as the political arena took to social media to express their concern and prayers for her recovery. Moh Maya: Anupam Kher Begins Shoot of His 519th Project, Says ‘It Is Time to Start Something New’.

Check Out Anupam Kher's Instagram Post Below:

Meanwhile, Kher also informed his fans recently that he had started working on his next project titled Moh Maya in Bhopal. It is being helmed by Narayan Shi. He had shared pictures from the Mahurat of the film.

