Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari Bhatt have been named in a major fraud case in Udaipur, where police have registered an FIR alleging the couple was involved in the misappropriation of over INR 30 crore linked to a film project. The case was filed by Dr Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira IVF, who claims he was promised a large-scale biopic project meant to honour his late wife. Vikram Bhatt, Kranti Shanbhag Open Up About Launching Vertical OTT Platform 'Rocket Reels'.

FIR Claims Vikram Bhatt Promised INR 200 Cr Profit

According to the FIR, Dr Murdia alleged that Bhatt and his team assured him that the film and related projects would generate nearly INR 200 crore in profits. However, the production reportedly failed to deliver on its commitments and allegedly diverted the funds meant for the films. Along with Bhatt and his wife, two others Mehboob and Dinesh Kataria have also been named in the complaint.

Police Confirm FIR Against Vikram Bhatt

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal confirmed the details to ANI, stating, “An FIR has been filed in which the complainant has alleged that in the memory of his late wife, he had an agreement with Vikram Bhatt’s company for the production of some movies and documentaries. The complainant paid an amount to Vikram Bhatt’s company, and a contract was signed to produce four movies.” He added that while a few films were made, they were not properly attributed to the complainant, and the biggest project, the one with the highest budget never began. “Investigation is going on, and action will be taken appropriately,” Goyal said.

Vikram Bhatt Denies Fraud Allegations

Responding to the allegations, Vikram Bhatt strongly denied any wrongdoing. Speaking to NDTV, he said, “I have read the FIR, and in my view, it is misleading. The police have been completely misguided because the things written in the FIR are absolutely wrong.” He further suggested that forged documents may have influenced the authorities, saying, “It’s obvious that he must have created some fabricated, forged documents… something he used to convince the police.” Bhatt also claimed that Dr Murdia had abruptly halted production on the film Virat and failed to pay the technicians, adding that he has full evidence to support his statements. “My request to the police is: if you need proof, come to me. I will show everything. After that, you will know who is right and who is wrong,” he said. 'Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past': Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt Reunite for Horror-Thriller Starring Mahaakshay Chakraborty and Chetna Pandey - Release Date Revealed.

Vikram Bhatt’s Work Under Spotlight

Vikram Bhatt, known for hit films like Ghulam and successful horror franchises such as Raaz and 1920, recently worked on Tumko Meri Kasam, a biopic on Dr Murdia featuring Anupam Kher, Adah Sharma and Esha Deol. As the investigation continues, the case has drawn significant attention from both the film industry and business circles, given the scale of the alleged fraud and the involvement of a well-known filmmaker.

