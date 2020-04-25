Arijit Singh Birthday: A Mini Playlist Of His Most Popular Songs That You Can Never Get Tired Of! (Watch Videos)

Arijit Singh Songs (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It is Arijit Singh's birthday! The man who literally made the whole of a generation cry the eyes out with his voice! He actually rose to fame with his soulful track, "Tum Hi Ho" (Aashiqui 2). From then, the music composers have found a permanent address of the person on who they can rely blindly! But, in just a short time, he has done a lot of work and by that, we mean, a lot of different flavoured songs. Some of them are underrated and some are considered as the milestones of his career. Here we take a look at those milestones that made him bankable singer of the industry.

Tum Hi Ho (Aashiqui 2)

This had to be the song on the top. Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor's romantic rain song just got the vest fresh voice that they could ever get!

Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

What do we even say about this song? You can't just not like this beautifully sung song by Arijit! Ranbir's watery eyes and Arjijit's voice, both probably had the same depth if we could measure it.

Laal Ishq (Goliyon Ki Rasleela- Ramleela)

When you get to sing for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, you have won half of the battle! Probably, that confidence has what trickled down to this divine song based on love.

Kabira Encore (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

The wonderful version by Arijit, of the track originally crooned by Tochi Raina and Rekha Bhardwaj is equally mesmerizing. The man can literally pull off any song, and here he pulled off an entire 'shaadi-haldi' themed track.

Binte Dil (Padmaavat)

This is not one of those typical Arijit songs where you recognize him from the first line itself! The song was treated very sensuously by him and had a sort of Arabic flavour in his voice. If you know what I mean!

Kabhi Jo Badal Barse ( Jackpot)

The forgettable film is still on everyone's mind, only and only because of this song. Arijit's this track featuring Sunny Leone and Sachiin Joshi is definitely one of the most romantic and heartbreaking song ever made.

Ve Maahi (Kesari)

This track has to get its due. The Punjabi flavoured old school song felt so close to heart with his voice. No wonder, this track became a hit instantly!

These were seven songs that can be easily considered as the important ones from his career. Of course there are many, and this list is too short to comment on his songs. But we hope that you enjoy this mini playlist of the singer and remember why you fell in love with the singer in the first place!