Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has finally addressed the long rumoured rift with celebrated singer Arijit Singh, clearing the air once and for all. On a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman clarified that there was never any real enmity between them, calling Arijit a “dost” and admitting the misunderstanding had been entirely on his side. ‘Rest in Peace’: Salman Khan Mourns the Death of His ‘Tiger 3’ Co-Star Varinder Singh Ghuman.

Salman Khan and Arijit Singh’s Misunderstanding

The story that fuelled nearly a decade of speculation goes back to the 2014 Star Guild Awards. Arijit Singh, who had recently shot to fame with his hit Tum Hi Ho, went on stage to receive an award. Salman, seeing the singer visibly tired after consecutive shows, teased him, “So gaye the?” (“Were you asleep?”). Arijit, caught off guard, replied with a smile, “Aap logon ne sula diya yaar.” (“You guys put me to sleep”), which made the audience laugh. However, the comment reportedly did not sit well with Salman, who took it as an unintended slight.

Salman Khan and Arijit Singh’s Song Replacement Rumours

This incident triggered years of rumours, including speculation that Salman had replaced Arijit’s versions of songs in films like Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. Notably, the hit track Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan ended up being sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan instead of Arijit. In 2016, Arijit publicly apologised on social media, emphasising that he had never intended to offend Salman. Fans urged the superstar to move past the incident, but both parties remained silent for years until now. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Promo: Salman Khan Confronts Tanya Mittal Over ‘Sympathy Card’ in Weekend Ka Vaar (Watch Video)

Salman Khan Confirms Friendship With Arijit Singh

During his Bigg Boss 19 appearance, Salman finally opened up, “Arijit aur main bahut achhe dost hai. Woh misunderstanding thi aur woh misunderstanding mere side se huyi thi. Uske baad usne gaane bhi kiye mere liye. Tiger 3 mein kiya usne, agge Galwan mein kar raha hai.” (Arijit and I are very good friends. That misunderstanding was from my side. After that, he sang songs for me in Tiger 3 and now for Galwan). Salman’s candid revelation has finally putting an end to years of speculation and proving that the two stars continue to share a professional and friendly bond.

