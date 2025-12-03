The highly anticipated war drama Ikkis officially kicks off its musical campaign with the release of "Sitaare", sung by the maestro Arijit Singh, an emotionally charged love ballad that promises to linger in the hearts of audiences. The song offers the first tender glimpse into the gentle, understated romance between Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia, whose on-screen bond brings warmth to the film’s intense narrative. ‘Ikkis’: Dharmendra and Asrani Come Together One Last Time After ‘Sholay’ Legacy (Watch Video).

Directed by the acclaimed Sriram Raghavan and backed by visionary producer Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Ikkis brings to screen the extraordinary true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, whose unparalleled courage during the 1971 Indo-Pak war has become a symbol of national pride.

The film features Agastya Nanda opposite Simar Bhatia, along with compelling performances by Jaideep Ahlawat and the late icon Dharmendra ji, whose role now resonates with even greater emotional depth. Poised to inspire and move audiences across the country, Ikkis is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on December 25, 2025.

While the film is rooted in themes of courage, sacrifice and patriotism, "Sitaare" opens a soft, glowing window into the world of young love. Sung by Arijit Singh, woven together with Amitabh Bhattacharya’s delicate poetic lyricism, and composed and produced by White Noise Collectives, the song is a soft whisper of love. It beautifully captures the tender relationship between Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia’s characters, set against a dreamy visual palette. Visually rich and emotionally stirring, the song’s imagery reflects quiet moments of connection and longing, captured in a warm, intimate cinematic canvas. With soulful vocals, evocative lyrics, and sweeping orchestration, Sitaare is poised to become one of the year’s most memorable romantic tracks.

Watch the Song Here:

Adding their perspective, White Noise Collectives shared, “From the very beginning, we knew 'Sitaare' had to set the emotional tone for Ikkis. It’s the soul of the album that sounds intimate, warm and honest. Working with Arijit and Amitabh da made it effortless, like every piece naturally found its place. Watching it reach the audience now feels like seeing a quiet emotion finally find its voice.”

“Sitaare is the emotional heartbeat of our story, and it feels like stepping into a little bubble of calm and love before Arun’s life takes a dramatic turn,” shares Agastya Nanda. “Watching the visuals blend with Arijit sir’s voice feels surreal and gives me goosebumps. I hope listeners feel the softness and sincerity we tried to bring into every frame.”

Adding to that, Simar Bhatia says, “There’s so much sincerity in Sitaare. It’s soft, intimate, and full of delicate emotions. It sets the tone for Arun’s journey in such a beautiful way. I hope the audience connects to the emotions, honesty and the quiet magic we felt while filming it.” 'Ikkis': Dharmendra's Beautiful Poem 'Pind' Featured in New Promo of Agastya Nanda's War Biopic (Watch Video).

Before the tanks roll out, before the uniform shines and before the chaos of the battlefield takes over, Ikkis opens its musical chapter with a story of love. Sitaare gives audiences a chance to feel and connect with the heart, humanity and inner world of Arun Khetarpal before destiny demands his courage. With stirring vocals, heartfelt writing and visually immersive storytelling, Sitaare sets the perfect romantic foundation for the emotional journey that Ikkis promises. Close your eyes, let the music wrap around you, and step into the world of Ikkis. Let Sitaare guide you there quietly, gently and with all its shimmering emotion.

