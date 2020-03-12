Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Tiger Shroff Starrer Again Sees A Drop in Its Collections on Wednesday, Earns Rs 84.97 Crore

Baaghi 3 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After seeing an impressive collection on the occasion of Holi, many expected that Baaghi 3 would see a growth in its figures in the days ahead as well. But right after that, it again suffered a major drop the following day. On Wednesday (March 11), the Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer earned the lowest figures at the box office, Rs 8.03 crore. The total collection of this Ahmed Khan directorial is now Rs 84.97 crore. Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff Starrer Sees Impressive Collections On Holi, Crosses Rs 75 Crore Mark.

Knowing how fans have appreciated the Baaghi franchise in the past, there was no doubt that Baaghi 3 will also manage to earn fabulous numbers when it comes to box office collections. However, this time the film opened to mixed reviews. Be it Tiger Shroff’s action sequence or his chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor or the story-line, it was not well-received by critics and audiences as well. Besides that, the coronavirus outbreak has also affected the collections of Baaghi 3 and many other films. Director Ahmed Khan Compares Baaghi 3 to Fast and Furious, Asks 'Why Don't Indians Appreciate Indian Work?

Box Office Collection Of Baaghi 3

#Baaghi3 is rock-steady on Day 6... Continues to score at mass sectors and multiplexes beyond metros, after #Holi holiday [Day 5]... Eyes ₹ 92 cr [+/-] *Week 1*... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr, Mon 9.06 cr, Tue 14.05 cr, Wed 8.03 cr. Total: ₹ 84.97 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2020

With the situations getting worsened in the country and many other parts across the globe, one can expect further downfall in the box office collections of films. We wonder how the upcoming releases will also manage to have impressive collections on the opening day. Let’s see how soon Baaghi 3 manages to enter Rs 100 crore club! Keep watching this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.