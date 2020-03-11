Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff Starrer Sees Impressive Collections On Holi, Crosses Rs 75 Crore Mark

Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The box office collections of the action drama Baaghi 3 has been fluctuating. It was on the day of the release (March 6) that this Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer saw impressive figures at the ticket windows. However, after it the results seen at the box office for Baaghi 3 was quite unexpected. The Coronavirus outbreak in India has affected not only Baaghi 3, but many other films as well. Many are avoiding to visit large gatherings in order to stay safe. But the results seen for Baaghi 3 at the ticket windows on the occasion of Holi is quite impressive. Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Mints Rs 62.89 Crore.

Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan, has crossed Rs 75 crore mark. On March 10, which was also a public holiday due to Holi, it earned Rs 14.05 crore. Such impressive collection is seen after it saw a major drop on Monday. The highest collection for Baaghi 3 was seen on day three of its release and that was Rs 20.30 crore. So the total collections of Baaghi 3 is now Rs 76.94 crore at the box office. Baaghi 3 Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Links for Free Download and Watch Online.

Update On Baaghi 3 BO

#Baaghi3 jumps on Day 5, #Holi festivities give it a big push... Biz multiplies across circuits, despite several screens starting shows post 3 pm... Mass circuits are fantastic... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr, Mon 9.06 cr, Tue 14.05 cr. Total: ₹ 76.94 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2020

Baaghi 3 had opened to mixed reviews from critics and fans. And with the ongoing situation in the country, it was difficult for this film to break box office records as many predicted. Let’s see how this film manages to perform in theatres in the days ahead.