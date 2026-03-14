Mumbai, March 14: Veteran actress Saira Banu, on account of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's 61st birthday on the 14th of March, revealed how actor stood by her during the illness of her late husband, legendary actor Dilip Kumar. She further recalled the kindness and support he extended during difficult times. On the occasion of Aamir Khan’s birthday, Saira also spoke about his recent visit to her home, where he arrived accompanied by his girlfriend Gauri.

Taking to her social media account, Saira Banu shared a series of throwback pictures featuring Aamir Khan with Dilip Kumar and herself. One of the pictures shows Aamir sitting across from Dilip Kumar in a living room, engaged in conversation, while the other picture shows the trio together during a warm gathering. Another picture features Aamir posing alongside Saira Banu, along with girlfriend Gauri. It seems it was clicked from the couple's recent visit to Saira Banu. Aamir Khan's Offbeat Films to Watch on His Birthday - Know About Ace Khan's Best Films.

Sharing the pictures, Saira wrote, “Just a few days ago, when Aamir Khan arrived to see me, accompanied by Gauri, my heart was filled with a warmth that only the presence of dear and familiar souls can bring.” She further added, “Aamir has always been, in my experience, one of the most gracious, thoughtful and gentle person one could hope to know. His admiration for Dilip Sahib, was never merely that of an admirer from afar. It was a regard born of genuine affection that revealed itself time and again through the years.”

The actress spoke about Aamir Khan’s support during difficult times, and wrote, “Through moments both joyous and difficult, Aamir remained close to us.” She further said, “During the rather complicated journey of bringing Dilip Sahib’s book to life, he extended his support with remarkable care.” Recalling the period of Dilip Kumar’s illness, Saira added, “In times of illness, when the hospital corridors felt particularly long and heavy, he was there as well offering quiet companionship and a kindness that I shall never forget.”

She continued, “It is such gestures, so unassuming yet so meaningful, that reveal the true measure of a person.” Speaking about Aamir’s recent visit, Saira said, “Thus, when he stepped into my home a few days ago, it was not simply a visit it felt as though a beloved member of the family had come calling.” Concluding her heartfelt note, Saira wished Aamir on his birthday with all the love. From Aamir Khan’s Bhuvan to Rancho: Know Which Bollywood Characters Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Assigned to PM Modi and Dy CM Eknath Shinde (Watch Video).

She wrote, “On this special day, as the world celebrates your birthday, Aamir, I wish to say that while millions admire the brilliance of the artist you are, those of us who know you cherish the rare and wonderful human being you have always remained.” “There can truly be only one Aamir. Happy Birthday. With love, Saira.” Talking about Dilip Kumar, one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema, passed away on July 7, 2021, at the age of 98. He was considered as an idol by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and many other stalwarts of Bollywood.

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