Born on March 14, 1965, Bollywood superstar actor and filmmaker Aamir Khan turns 61 today. As he celebrates his successes and joys, let’s take a look at some offbeat films of Aamir Khan that you could watch on his birthday. Aamir Khan’s transition from a "Chocolate Boy" hero from his debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (QSQT) in 1988 and subsequent films to Bollywood’s "Mr Perfectionist" is defined by his willingness to take risks on unconventional scripts. While Aamir is known for massive blockbusters, he has consistently balanced these box office hits with offbeat, experimental or socially relevant cinema, both as an actor and a producer. In fact, right after QSQT, he did Raakh (1989), a completely experimental film. His recent experimental films are Sitaare Zameen Par (2025) as actor-producer and Laapataa Ladies (2023) as producer were preceded by his directorial debut Taare Zameen Par (2007), Lagaan (2001), and films such as Dhobi Ghat (2010), and more. A look at Aamir Khan’s most significant offbeat and experimental films.

Aamir Khan’s First Acting Roles Before ‘QSQT’

‘Paranoia’ (1983)

Aamir Khan’s first-ever acting role is said to be in a 40-minute silent experimental film called Paranoia (1983), directed by his school friend Aditya Bhattacharya, the son of director Basu Bhattacharya and Rinki Bhattacharya, the daughter of filmmaker Bimal Roy. Aamir Khan Birthday: From ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ to ‘Sarfarosh’, 5 Most Rewatchable ’90s Movies of Bollywood Superstar and Where To Watch Them Online.

‘Subah Subah’ (1983)

In the same year, Aamir Khan starred in a lead role in Subah Subah, a student film of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. Directed by Inderjit Bansal, is explored youth anxieties.

‘Holi’ (1984)

Aamir Khan made his supporting actor debut in the film Holi, directed by Ketan Mehta. The film focussed on ragging and unrest among college hostel students. The film, shot at FTII and Fergusson College, Pune, is recognised for its raw depiction of campus life.

Aamir Khan’s Early Experimental Films Post His Debut in ‘QSQT’

Even early in his career, when he was being marketed as a romantic star, Aamir Khan sought out "parallel" cinema to test his range. Here’s are some examples:

‘Raakh’ (1989)

Released shortly after his 1988 breakout hit Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (QSQT), this was a dark and gritty revenge drama directed by Aditya Bhattacharya. It was far removed from the commercial "masala" films of the time and earned three National Film Awards. Raakh also marked the Bollywood debut of ace cinematographer Santosh Sivan and film editor A Sreekar Prasad.

‘1947: Earth’ (1998)

Directed by Deepa Mehta, this was a hard-hitting film about the Partition of India. Aamir played Dil Navaz (the Ice Candy Man), a complex role with shades of grey that challenged his regular hero image.

Aamir Khan’s Art-House and Alternative Cinema

As a producer under his banner Aamir Khan Productions, Aamir has used his star power to fund small-scale, niche projects that likely wouldn't have been made otherwise in that scale. Take a look. Aamir Khan Explains Why He Doesn’t Charge Actor’s Fee and Lets Box Office Decide His Earnings (Watch Video).

‘Dhobi Ghat’ (2010)

A quintessential art-house film directed by Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan’s then wife. It is a dialogue-light, moody tribute to Mumbai, following the intersecting lives of four characters. Aamir Khan played a supporting role as a reclusive painter.

‘Peepli Live’ (2010)

A biting satirical comedy about farmer suicides and the circus of electronic media in India. Aamir Khan did not act in this, but his production house brought this small, rural story to a global audience. Aamir Khan Birthday: 5 Times the Bollywood Superstar Championed Social Causes.

‘Delhi Belly’ (2011)

An English-language black comedy that broke almost every taboo in Indian cinema at the time, featuring bold humour in an urban setting.

Aamir Khan’s Socially Conscious Mainstream Films

Aamir Khan is famous for the "Aamir Khan Formula", which is taking an offbeat or sensitive social topic and wrapping it in a high-quality, entertaining package for the masses. Here are some films like that.

Film Offbeat Theme Impact ‘Lagaan’ (2001) A period drama about tax-burdened farmers who beat the British colonisers in cricket to waive off the tax. Nominated for an Academy Award; changed the scale of Indian sports films. ‘Taare Zameen Par’ (2007) Child psychology and dyslexia. Aamir Khan’s directorial debut sparked a national conversation on inclusive education. ‘Secret Superstar’ (2017) A young Muslim girl's musical dreams coming true via YouTube. The film also tackles domestic abuse. Focussed on female empowerment in conservative households. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ (2025) People with Down Syndrome. A spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, the film tackled the struggles and joys of those with special needs. Aamir Khan appears only in the second half of the film and lets the lead Darsheel Safary steal the show. ‘Dangal’ (2016) Biopic of Mahavir Singh Phogat. Shattering gender stereotypes in the heartland of patriarchy, Haryana. Female empowerment in combat sports. Aamir Khan deliberately showed himself as a fat, aging and often unlikable father who comes around for his wrestler daughters. He ceded the "action" and the spotlight to four newcomer actresses, effectively playing the supporting role in his own blockbuster. 'PK' (2014) Satire on religious dogma. It uses a "Chaplinesque" alien who doesn't understand human culture to dissect the commercialisation of religion and the hypocrisy of self-proclaimed "godmen."

‘Dil Chahta Hai’ – Aamir Khan’s ‘Cool’ Film

Right after the landmark period film Lagaan, in which he played the villager Bhuvan, Aamir Khan surprised fans with the cool film Dil Chahta Hai in the same year, 2001. Farhan Akthar’s directorial debut showed the story of three urban, rich and uber cool friends. Aamir’s spiky hairstyle and soul patch beard became a rage, so did his style in DCH. Another ground-breaking film right after Lagaan.

‘3 Idiots’ (2009) - A Rage Among Youth

Disguised as a commercial film, Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots is a social satire about the education system. Aamir Khan excelled as Rancho aka Ranchoddas Shamaldas Chanchad aka Phunsukh Wangdu. Aamir Khan: From 'Lagaan' to 'Rang De Basanti,' Revisit These 5 Iconic Movies of Actor on His Birthday.

Aamir Khan’s Recent Offbeat Projects

Aamir Khan has recently leaned even further into his role as a "curator" of unique stories, with this film:

‘Laapataa Ladies’ (2024)

Though he only produced it, this film is a prime example of Aamir’s offbeat and social sensibility. Laapataa Ladies is a rural comedy-drama about two lost brides. Directed by Kiran Rao, the film tackles patriarchy with wit rather than sermons. Exclusive: Sitaare Zameen Par Director RS Prasanna on Working With Aamir Khan and the Special Cast.

Aamir Khan’s Upcoming Films

Here are some of the upcoming films of Aamir Khan, as a producer and an actor.

‘Lahore 1947’ (Release Date August 13, 2026)

Aamir Khan is producing an ambitious period drama of the India-Pakistan Partition era. The film is toplined by ‘Gadar’ superstar Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol. The music is composed by AR Rahman and the lyrics are by Javed Akhtar. Lahore 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

‘3 Idiots’ Sequel

Aamir Khan confirmed to LatestLY that Rajkumar Hirani is working on the sequel to the blockbuster film 3 Idiots (2009), tentatively titled 4 Idiots.

Aamir Khan’s films are masterclasses in how to use massive, "commercial" platforms to deliver deeply moving and provocative themes to the silver screen. Here’s wishing Aamir Khan a very happy birthday!

With inputs from Shweta Parande.

Exclusive Interview: 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Director RS Prasanna on Working With Aamir Khan and the Special Cast - Watch Video:

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY Editorial). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).