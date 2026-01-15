During the ongoing Maharashtra local polls on Thursday, a senior citizen, who has lived in the area for over 60 years, voiced his frustration over the voting process directly to actress-politician Hema Malini. Akshay Kumar Casts Vote in BMC Elections 2026; Bollywood Superstar Urges Mumbaikars To ‘Elect Right People’ (Watch Video).

While Hema Malini addressed the media after casting her vote, an elderly citizen came and said to the actress-politician,”I'm a senior citizen. I've been residing in this area for the last 60 years. There is chaos, for the first time. Last, I'm trying to vote since 7.30 and 9.30 I got it voted. Nobody is answerable. Nobody is accountable.”

Viral Video Shows Hema Malini’s Interaction With a Senior Citizen During BMC Elections 2026 – Watch

He added, “I'm a senior citizen. I've been residing in this area for the last 60 years.” Hema was later seen appealing to Mumbai residents to exercise their right to vote in the ongoing Maharashtra local body polls, urging that civic participation is key to improving the quality of life in the city. Speaking to the reporters after casting her vote, Hema Malini said, “I request everyone in Mumbai to come and vote. I have come early in the morning to vote. This is very, very important for every citizen of Mumbai. If you want security, if you want progress in Mumbai, if you want good air in Mumbai, if you want free roads, we all have to take responsibility for all these things.”

The actress-politician said that everybody has to be “responsible and come and vote”. “Only if we practice the right to vote, Mumbai will be the best city in the world. It can be better, it can be better. For this, all of you should support us. So I request all the citizens of Mumbai to come and vote for the right people.” Asked what kind of progress she wants to see in Mumbai, Hema Malini replied: “The way the parties are working. What kind of progress is left in Mumbai? If someone wins, they will work. I just said that if you want good air, free roads, security, and progress, you have to support everyone. Only if you support the government will all this happen.”

Polling for the 29 municipal corporations began at 7.30 am and will conclude at 5.30 p.m. While elections were originally scheduled for 2,869 seats, including 227 seats in the BMC, polling is now being held for 2,801 seats, as 68 candidates were elected unopposed. No voting will take place for these uncontested seats. A total of 3.48 crore voters will decide the fate of 15,931 candidates, including 1,729 candidates in Mumbai alone. The counting of votes will take place on January 16. According to the State Election Commission, arrangements have been made across 39,147 polling stations, equipped with 43,958 Control Units and 87,916 Ballot Units. BMC Elections 2026: Sanya Malhotra Casts Her Vote Early in Mumbai (Watch Video).

In Mumbai, there are 10,111 polling stations with 11,349 Control Units and 22,698 Ballot Units. Elections are being held in municipal corporations across major cities, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan-Dombivli, Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayandar, Solapur, Kolhapur, Amravati, Akola, Latur, Jalgaon, Dhule, Jalna, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Nanded-Waghala, Panvel, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Malegaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Ichalkaranji, Ahilyanagar, and Ulhasnagar.

