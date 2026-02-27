Veteran actress and Member of Parliament Hema Malini made a rare and poignant public appearance on Friday, February 27, 2026, marking the first-time fans have seen the "Dream Girl" smile in public since the demise of her husband, legendary actor Dharmendra. Hema Malini Reacts to Dharmendra’s BAFTA 2026 Tribute: ‘I Miss Him Every Single Minute’.

Hema Malini Seen Smiling - Watch Video

Green Saree Wins Hearts

Dressed in a graceful green saree, the actress attended an event in the city where she briefly paused to greet the paparazzi and photographers. The moment, captured in a viral ETimes video, has been met with an outpouring of affection from fans who have closely followed her journey of grief over the past three months. Hema Malini Breaks Silence on Rift Rumours With Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol After Dhamendra’s BAFTA Tribute.

Hema Malini’s First Public Appearance After Dharmendra’s Demise

Since Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, Hema Malini has largely remained away from the cameras, occasionally sharing emotional tributes and unseen archival photos of their life together on social media. During Friday’s event, however, she appeared composed and warm. While she didn't speak extensively to the media, her willingness to pose and offer a gentle smile was seen by many as a sign of her characteristic resilience. Dharmendra, the beloved "He-Man" of Indian cinema, died at the age of 89 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his two wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini and his six children Sunny, Bobby, Ajeeta, Vijeta, Esha and Ahana Deol.

Hema Malini Reacts to Dharmendra’s BAFTA Tribute

Recently, Dharmendra was honoured in the "In Memoriam" segment of the 79th BAFTA Awards 2026 in London. Hema Malini reacted to the global tribute with pride, stating: “He was someone whose presence went beyond borders. He had fans in every part of the world... I miss him every single minute. I keep asking myself, is he really gone?” ‘We Talked to Each Other’: Hema Malini Clarifies Reason Behind Multiple Prayer Meetings for Dharmendra, Dismisses Family Rift Rumours.

Hema Malini Reflects on Marriage

Hema Malini has long been admired for her dignified approach to her unconventional family structure. In her biography, Beyond the Dream Girl, she candidly addressed her respect for Dharmendra’s first wife, Prakash Kaur and dismissed rumours of domestic unhappiness. “There are people who think I am weeping at home, pining for my man," she wrote. "He knows his duty as a father and I have never had to remind him of it. Dharam-ji still treats me like he did in the initial days.” As she steps back into her public duties, Hema Malini continues to represent the Mathura constituency and uphold the legacy of the cinematic partnership that defined an era of Bollywood.

