Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini has expressed great pride and emotion following the international recognition of her late husband, the legendary Dharmendra, at the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). Addressing the global homage, Malini also took the opportunity to firmly clarify the status of her family’s internal relations, dismissing long-standing rumours of a rift between the Deol siblings. Hema Malini Reacts to Dharmendra’s BAFTA 2026 Tribute: ‘I Miss Him Every Single Minute’.

Dharmendra Honoured at BAFTA 2026

Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, was featured in the "In Memoriam" segment of the BAFTA ceremony held on February 22, 2026. He was the only Indian actor included in the tribute this year, appearing alongside global cinematic icons like Diane Keaton and Val Kilmer.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Malini described the moment as a "huge honour" and a beautiful recognition of his impact that transcended national borders.

"He had fans not just across the country but over the world, so inspiring not just as an actor but as a human being. There will never be another like him so we are happy and excited about the BAFTA mention", Malini said.

Hema Malini Addresses Family Speculation

Following the actor's passing, social media and various media outlets have seen a resurgence of speculation regarding the relationship between Malini’s daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol, and Dharmendra’s sons from his first marriage, Sunny and Bobby Deol.

In a recent conversation with the Hindustan Times, Malini addressed these rumours directly, emphasising that the family remains united in their shared love for the late patriarch.

"Papa hai na, papa ke liye sab karenge (Papa is there, everyone will do everything for him) — be it these children or those children," she stated. "They were all very fond of Dharam ji. They are very fond of each other. There is no negativity at all between the family."

She noted that Dharmendra was the "source of love and strength" who instilled strong family values in all his children, effectively silencing reports of discord.

Coping with Personal Loss

While the international accolades provide a sense of pride, Malini admitted that the personal void left by Dharmendra’s death remains difficult to navigate. The couple, who married in 1980, shared a prolific career on screen, starring in classics such as Sholay and Seeta Aur Geeta.

"I miss him every single minute," she shared. "I keep asking myself, is he really gone? When will I meet him again?"

Malini revealed that she often revisits his lighthearted films like Chupke Chupke to find comfort, though she admitted she has yet to watch his final film, Ikkis, as the experience remains too overwhelming during the grieving process.

Legacy of the 'He-Man'

Dharmendra’s career spanned over six decades and 300 films, earning him the nickname "He-Man" for his rugged screen presence and versatility. His posthumous recognition at BAFTA 2026, coupled with a recent Padma Vibhushan, cements his status as one of the most influential figures in the history of Indian cinema. Hema Malini Thanks Government As Late Dharmendra Is Conferred Padma Vibhushan (View Post).

As the family continues to mourn, Malini’s recent statements serve as a definitive stance against public speculation, refocusing the narrative on the late actor's enduring professional and personal legacy.

