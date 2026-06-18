‘Cocktail 2’: Cast, Plot, Runtime and More – Here’s Everything About Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna’s Rom-Com

The highly anticipated romantic drama, Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, is all set to hit cinemas worldwide tomorrow, June 19, 2026. Directed by Homi Adajania, who also helmed the 2012 original, the film is a spiritual sequel that promises to delve into the complexities of modern-day relationships with a fresh narrative and an exciting new cast. Viral: Kriti Sanon Shields Rashmika Mandanna As Unruly Fans Mob ‘Cocktail 2’ Actresses at Pune Promotions (Watch Video).

‘Cocktail 2’ Cast

The film brings together a vibrant new trio to navigate its intricate love and friendship dynamics. Shahid Kapoor takes on the role of Kunal, while Kriti Sanon portrays Ally, described as a bold and carefree character central to the film's interpersonal conflicts. Rashmika Mandanna completes the lead trio as Diya. This marks a fresh pairing for Rashmika with both Shahid and Kriti, while Shahid and Kriti previously shared screen space in the successful Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljhaa Jiya.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Cocktail 2’:

‘Cocktail 2’ Plot

'Cocktail 2' is designed as a standalone spiritual sequel, diverging from a direct continuation of the original 2012 film's story and characters. The narrative is expected to revolve around complicated emotional equations and present-day relationship challenges, blending themes of situationships and Gen-Z romance with friendship, heartbreak, music, and drama.

The trailer introduces Kunal (Shahid) and Diya (Rashmika) as a married couple, with Ally (Kriti) impacting their dynamic. Earlier rumours suggesting a lesbian love story between Kriti and Rashmika were categorically denied by the actors and director Homi Adajania, with Kriti clarifying it as an "emotional threesome, not physical."

‘Cocktail 2’ Runtime, Censor Certificate

Cocktail 2 has officially received an 'A' (Adults Only) certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This makes it Kriti Sanon's first adult-rated film in her career, and Rashmika Mandanna's second Hindi film with an 'A' rating, following her role in 'Animal' (2023). The CBFC passed the film without any visual cuts, though minor dialogue changes were mandated, including replacing the word 'Agni' with 'Diya' and censoring a 'Jew on the run' reference. The film has a runtime of 149 minutes and 19 seconds, or approximately 2 hours, 29 minutes, and 19 seconds.

‘Cocktail 2’ Songs

The music for 'Cocktail 2' has been composed by the renowned Pritam. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and features vocals from Neeraj Shridhar and Kavita Seth. A highlight for fans of the original will be the contemporary makeover of its popular track, "Tum Hi Ho Bandhu", now reimagined as "Bandhu 2.0".

‘Cocktail 2’ Production and Other Team

The film is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, along with Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Luv Films. The screenplay for this romantic comedy is credited to Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan. Shot across picturesque international locations (Sicily, Delhi, and Gurugram), the film promises a blend of romance, glamour, and emotional depth. As of June 17, 2026, Cocktail 2 had sold approximately 26,000 tickets in top national chains for its opening day, with trade analysts forecasting an opening day collection of around INR 8.50 crore nett at the Indian box office.

More About ‘Cocktail 2’

Cocktail 2 is set for a theatrical release on June 19, 2026. Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic comedy is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, along with Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg of Luv Films. The film stars Shahid Kapoor as Kunal, Kriti Sanon as Ally, and Rashmika Mandanna as Diya. Written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan, the film features music by Pritam. Certified 'A' by the CBFC, Cocktail 2 has a runtime of 2 hours, 29 minutes and 19 seconds (149 minutes, 19 seconds) and serves as a follow-up to the 2012 film Cocktail.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 06:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).