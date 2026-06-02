‘Cocktail 2’: Do Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna Share a Lesbian Romance in the Film? Actors Respond at Trailer Launch (Watch Video)

The makers and cast of the upcoming romantic comedy Cocktail 2 officially addressed long-standing speculation regarding a rumoured lesbian romance between lead actresses Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. Speaking at the film's highly anticipated trailer launch event in Mumbai on Tuesday, producers Dinesh Vijan and Luv Ranjan, alongside director Homi Adajania, clarified that the movie is a traditional love triangle rather than a same-sex romance. ‘Cocktail 2’ Trailer Reactions: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti’s Chaotic Love Triangle Wins Praise; Fans Can’t Wait for Their Chemistry on Screen (Watch Video).

The clarification follows months of online leaks and fan theories suggesting that the spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail would feature a landmark LGBTQ+ storyline. Instead, the upcoming release, which co-stars Shahid Kapoor, will focus on a chaotic, modern throuple dynamic.

Is There a Lesbian Story in ‘Cocktail 2’?

During the media interaction, producer Dinesh Vijan directly addressed the elephant in the room, inviting Mandanna to clear the air regarding the persistent rumours. Before Mandanna could respond, Sanon playfully pointed toward co-star Shahid Kapoor, hinting that the speculation may have originated close to home. Kapoor quickly denied the accusation, expressing surprise at how widely the rumours had spread.

Director Homi Adajania subsequently took responsibility for the narrative's origin. He revealed that the idea started as a hypothetical joke during production because of how naturally affectionate Sanon and Mandanna were on set. "They get very cuddly with each other because they are friends," Adajania explained. "We just hypothetically thought, 'What if the story was about them, with Shahid being the third wheel?' I just said, 'I don’t mind making a film like that'."

Vijan ultimately shut down any remaining ambiguity regarding the final script, stating, "As you see in the trailer, there are two love stories. Purana love, naya love aur yeh ‘luv’ (pointing at co-producer Luv Ranjan)! Aur kisi ka love nahin hai picture mein! (Old love, new love, and Luv Ranjan! There is no other love story in this movie)."

Kriti Sanon on Industry Double Standards

Reflecting on why the public so easily mistook their off-screen friendship for an on-screen romance, Sanon and Mandanna detailed their instant connection. The two actresses first crossed paths at a shared fitness studio, where they bonded effortlessly over intense workout routines. When Kapoor asked if their natural chemistry inadvertently fueled the rumour mill, Sanon noted a frustrating double standard in how the media views female friendships.

"It’s really sad," Sanon remarked. "When two guys are thick friends, it is termed as ‘bromance,’ but when it comes to girls, people don’t want to believe that they can be friends. Ya toh inme rivalry hai ya fir dono mein kuch aur chal raha hai (Either they are rivals, or there is something else going on between them)." ‘Cocktail 2’ Song ‘Tujhko’: Shahid Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna’s Love Story Unfolds in Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan’s Soulful Melody (Watch Video).

Lesbian Romance in ‘Cocktail 2’? Kriti Sanon Reacts

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More About ‘Cocktail 2’

Scheduled for a theatrical release on June 19, 2026, Cocktail 2 serves as a modern extension of Adajania’s original 2012 relationship drama. The original film, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, was widely praised for its nuanced look at contemporary relationships and heartbreak. The newly released trailer showcases a structurally similar setup but with a higher-energy, chaotic twist. Kapoor plays Kunal, who finds his stable relationship with Diya (Mandanna) upended during a vacation where they meet the free-spirited Ally (Sanon).

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