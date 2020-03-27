COVID-19 Lockdown: Kunal Kemmu Sings Ranbir Kapoor Hits While Playing an Acoustic Guitar During Quarantine

Kunal Kemmu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Playing the guitar and singing songs is on actor Kunal Kemmu's mind to pass time amidst the coronavirus lockdown. On Thursday, Kunal posted a video that shows him playing guitar and crooning to Ranbir Kapoor songs " Channa Mereya " ("Ae Dil Hai Mushkil") and "Kabira" from ("Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani"). Kunal Kemmu Reveals He Played Holi After 12 Years, Thanks to Princess Daughter Inaaya (View Pic)

"Mid day medley. It's Ranbir Kapoor special this time,"he captioned the videos. Kunal Kemmu Shares a Lovely Picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan and His Caption Sounds Like a Title of Ekta Kapoor’s Serial.

Kunal Kemmu Singing Ranbir Kapoor Hits

View this post on Instagram Mid day medley. It’s #Ranbirkapoor special this time 😉 A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Mar 25, 2020 at 11:35pm PDT

On the work front, Kunal is currently basking in the huge success of his latest film Malang (2020). He will be next seen in the second season the web show Abhay.