The much-anticipated first look reveal of Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus, Ramayana: Part One, has reportedly been delayed. Originally scheduled for a grand unveiling at Mumbai’s Gateway of India on the occasion of Ram Navami, March 26, the event has now been pushed back due to escalating geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel. Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’: Has Namit Malhotra Roped In Christopher Nolan To Handle Post-Production for Nitesh Tiwari’s Upcoming Magnum Opus?.

The event was expected to be a major milestone for the film, marking the first official appearance of the principal cast. Producer Namit Malhotra and the production team had reportedly finalised the venue and sent out invitations to high-profile guests, including political leaders and film industry veterans.

'Ramayana' Showcase Event Delayed?

According to a report by Mid-Day, the decision to postpone the launch stems from the film’s international ambitions. The makers intend for Ramayana to be a global cinematic event rather than just a domestic release.

As per the report, an insider stated, “The Ram Navami launch was planned as a massive moment for the film, but 'Ramayana' is not just a domestic project; it's an international film with a global audience. The producers felt that the current situation worldwide is not the most conducive environment to unveil such important material.”

The production team has opted not to rush the promotional rollout. Current reports suggest that the grand showcase is now being planned for a window in May 2026.

Geopolitical Impact on Cinema

The ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has triggered widespread global uncertainty. For a project with a reported budget of over USD 400 million (approx. INR 3,300 crore), the makers are being cautious about the timing of their marketing assets to ensure maximum impact across international markets.

Despite the delay in the promotional event, work on the film remains in full swing. Leading man Ranbir Kapoor, who portrays Lord Ram, has reportedly already begun filming for Part 2 in Mumbai. This shift in schedule occurred after production for his other project, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, was temporarily deferred.

A Star-Studded Global Project

Ramayana: Part One features a high-profile ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Kannada superstar Yash as Ravana. The film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Adding to its international appeal is the musical collaboration between Oscar-winner Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The film is being produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with Monster Mind Creations. Ranbir Kapoor Debuts New Clean-Shaven Look for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War’; Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Bollywood’s Top FIFA Player (View Post).

Ramayana: Part One is currently slated for a worldwide release during the Diwali 2026 window, with the second instalment expected to follow in 2027.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mid-Day), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

