Veteran actor Suniel Shetty has offered a detailed analysis of what he describes as the "unmatched" global stardom of Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent wide-ranging conversation with entrepreneur Raj Shamani on his podcast Figuring Out, Shetty highlighted Khan’s work ethic and his strategic use of music as the primary catalysts for his enduring popularity across generations. Shetty, who has shared the screen with Khan in the 2004 blockbuster Main Hoon Na, remarked that SRK possesses a "yesteryear charm" that sets him apart from the digital-heavy approach of modern stars. Breaking New Ground: Suniel Shetty’s ‘Bharat Ke Super Founders’ Hits Record INR 100 Crore Funding Milestone in First Season Itself.

Suniel Shetty Credits Yash Chopra for SRK’s Stardom

According to Shetty, Khan’s ascent to a level of stardom few have reached is not accidental. He pointed to the actor’s collaboration with the late filmmaker Yash Chopra as a defining factor in building his brand. "Because he had music. In India, music matters," Shetty explained. "He had Yash (Chopra) Ji with him and the best songs. His commitment to his craft, reinventing and inventing himself all the time, the grace he’s complete from a human perspective. The respect he gives and expects he's there when he’s needed." Shetty further characterised Khan as a "workaholic," noting that his dedication extends beyond the film set to his role as a public figure who understands the weight of his influence.

Suniel Shetty Praises SRK’s No-Social-Media Strategy

A significant portion of the discussion focused on the shift in how actors manages their public image. Shetty observed that while the current generation of actors often feels pressured to maintain a constant social media presence, Khan maintains an air of mystery by staying relatively inactive online. "He’s not about social media. He’s not about posting," Shetty stated. He compared this approach to that of Ranbir Kapoor, adding, "His charm is that he’s not there. He’s there where his work is. His work speaks, and the rest is for you to imagine." ‘Typical Indian Uncle Mindset’: Netizens Slam Suniel Shetty for Misogynistic Take On ‘Husband Career Banayega, Wife Bacche Ko Dekhegi’ Remark.

Watch Suniel Shetty's Full Interview Here:

Suniel Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan’s Big Releases

Both actors have significant projects lined up for the coming year. Suniel Shetty is set to return to the big screen in a major way with Welcome To The Jungle and Hera Pheri 3. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming Siddharth Anand’s highly anticipated action-thriller King. The film, which features an ensemble cast including Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, is locked for a global theatrical release on December 24, 2026, marking a major Christmas event for the industry.

