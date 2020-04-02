COVID-19 Lockdown: Sara Ali Khan Shares Her Indian Classical Dance Video and We Are Loving It!

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared a throwback video of herself performing the traditional Odissi dance. Sara took to Instagram, where she shared her video performing the dance in a blush pink chikankari suit. She captioned it: "Battu Happy Utkala Dibas." Coronavirus Outbreak: Sara Ali Khan Pledges Donations to PM CARES and Maharashtra CM Relief Fund, Actress Requests Fans to Help Those In Need.

Her dance video currently has 1.8 million likes on the website. On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's "Love Aajkal", which also starred Kartik Aaryan. Varun Dhawan And Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1 Trailer To Miss The April 2 Date Due To COVID-19 Outbreak?

Sara Ali Khan Performs Indian Classical Dance

She will next be seen in the remake of the 1995 hit "Coolie No.1". The film also features Varun Dhawan.