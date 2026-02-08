The makers of the highly anticipated romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do have officially announced a change in the film's theatrical schedule. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, the sequel has been moved from its original March slot to a new release date in early summer. The shift comes as the production team seeks to finalise post-production work and ensure a polished final cut for the franchise's return. ‘David Beckham Is a True Friend of India’: Ayushmann Khurrana Lauds Former Football Player’s Work As UNICEF Ambassador During India Visit.

When Is 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' Releasing?

Originally slated to hit theatres on March 4, 2026, to coincide with the Holi weekend, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do will now release nationwide on May 15, 2026.

The decision was confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh and the film's producers on Sunday. The two-month delay moves the movie out of a crowded March calendar, which currently features major sporting events like the Men's T20 World Cup finals and the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan.

‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ To Release on May 15, 2026

AYUSHMANN KHURRANA - SARA ALI KHAN - WAMIQA GABBI - RAKUL PREET SINGH: 'PATI PATNI AUR WOH DO' GETS A NEW RELEASE DATE... Welcome to the world of #PrajapatiPandey... #AyushmannKhuranna, #SaraAliKhan, #WamiqaGabbi, and #RakulPreetSingh team up for #PatiPatniAurWohDo. Directed by… pic.twitter.com/gWzDEejHL6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 8, 2026

Production Delays and Strategic Timing

Industry sources indicate that the postponement is primarily due to pending technical work. Reports suggest that while the majority of the film is complete, the team still needs to film one final song sequence and finish extensive post-production, including VFX.

The makers, led by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra, reportedly opted for the delay rather than rushing the release. By moving to May 15, the film also takes over a slot recently vacated by Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla, which was moved to an earlier April date.

'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' Cast

While the 2019 predecessor starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday, this second instalment introduces a completely new ensemble. Ayushmann Khurrana leads the cast as "Prajapati Pandey," joined by Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh. What’s the Tea? The Orry, Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan Saga, Involving Palak Tiwari and Amrita Singh.

Director Mudassar Aziz, who helmed the 2019 hit, returns to direct the sequel. The film is billed as a "spiritual successor" that maintains the franchise's signature brand of comedy and situational drama while exploring a fresh narrative arc involving the complexities of modern relationships.

