Mumbai, March 1: As military tensions escalate between the United States, Israel, and Iran following a series of coordinated strikes, decades-old prophecies attributed to the Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga have surged in popularity across social media. The reports, which have trended globally on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, suggest the blind seer warned of a major global conflict erupting in 2026, leading many to draw parallels between her cryptic visions and the current geopolitical crisis. Does this mean that Baba Vanga predicted World War 3? Scroll below to know more.

The sudden interest in Vanga’s predictions coincides with "Operation Epic Fury," the joint US-Israeli daylight attack on Iranian military infrastructure launched on Saturday, February 28. Following the strikes, which reportedly targeted facilities near Tehran and the country’s missile industry, Iran retaliated with attacks against Israel and a US facility in Bahrain. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Has Been Killed During Major Attack by US and Israel, Says Donald Trump.

Social media users have highlighted specific interpretations of Vanga’s forecasts that mention a "great war" starting in the East and spreading to the West. The reports have gained traction as regional instability expands, with secondary tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan further fueling public anxiety about a broader international escalation.

The Legend of the 'Balkan Nostradamus'

Baba Vanga, born Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, died in 1996 but left behind a series of predictions spanning until the year 5079. While her supporters claim she accurately foresaw the 9/11 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, skeptics and historians note that many of her "prophecies" are unrecorded and often interpreted with significant hindsight.

According to recent viral claims, Vanga described 2026 as a pivotal year of "destruction and war" involving powerful nations. However, some researchers point out that her predictions are frequently recycled during times of global stress, often using vague language that can be adapted to fit contemporary events.

Expert Warnings on Misinformation

Regional authorities and digital analysts have urged caution regarding the spread of these "doomsday" narratives. In the United Arab Emirates, officials recently issued a warning that sharing unverified rumors or fear-inducing content - including speculative prophecies - could result in legal penalties and significant fines.

Historians argue that during periods of conflict, people naturally seek patterns or meaning in ancient texts to cope with uncertainty. "When there are multiple conflicts happening at once, people look for a narrative that explains them as a single global event," noted one report. Experts emphasise that current military engagements are still viewed by governments as localised regional conflicts rather than a synchronised "World War III".

Beyond the War Narrative

Interestingly, the same body of prophecy circulating online offers a more enduring outlook for humanity. Despite the chilling warnings of a 2026 conflict, Vanga reportedly predicted that the world would not end until the year 5079. Followers suggest this indicates that while humanity may face severe trials, the current escalation does not represent the "final chapter" of global civilization. As the military situation in the Middle East remains fluid, officials continue to advise the public to rely on verified government communications rather than viral mystical interpretations for updates on national security.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI and Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

