Actor Vijay Varma is happy and excited to be back on set. On Saturday, he posted a picture on Instagram from the shoot of the upcoming film Darlings. In the picture, Vijay holds the film's clapboard as he poses for the camera.

Alongside the image, he wrote: "So happy and excited to be back on a set again! Anddddd for a film that I have been sooo stoked about for the longest time. #Darlings in production now. Wish me luck coz I'll need it to match the roaring talents of my fellow artists on this one."

"Darlings" stars Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah, with Vijay and Roshan Mathew essaying pivotal roles. The film marks Alia's debut as a producer along with Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

