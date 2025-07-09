Actress Pakhi Sharma, better known as Bobby Darling, who has been a part of the Hindi film industry for more than two decades, revealed that she recently returned to Mumbai after a four-year hiatus and is desperately searching for work. In an interview, the Style actress shared that she is battling severe depression and has been having suicidal thoughts due to a lack of work. She also recalled messaging filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor asking for help, stating that she might take an extreme step like actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide at the young age of 34. Did Pakhi Sharma Aka Bobby Darling Have a One-Night Stand With Munaf Patel? Actress Makes Sensational Claims About Her Alleged Past Relationship With Former Cricketer (Watch Video).

Bobby Darling Recalls Having Suicidal Thoughts

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Bobby Darling opened up about the bitter and sweet times from both her personal and professional life. In an emotional confession, the actress shared that she reached out to Ektaa Kapoor for work, reminding her that she had previously acted in the 2005 film Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, which was backed by Ektaa. According to the actress, the comedy thriller was a hit, and she had a fair share of contribution in it. She said, "Of course, Ritesih Deshmukh ka usme bohot accha kaam tha, sabka teamwork hi hota hai, Main koi Aishwarya Rai to hoon nahi."

Watch This Scene From ‘Kyaa Kool Hai Hum’

She added, "Miane message karke bola 'I touch your feet. I am going through a very tough phase. I am looking for work. Please give me work. Mujhe frustration ho raha hai, main depression mein hoon. I will commit suicide. Shayad mai Sushant Singh Rajput ki tarah suicide kar loon'." Bobby shared that her deteriorating mental health forced her to leave Mumbai. Now that she has returned to the 'City of Dreams' after four years, she is desperately in need for work.

She said, "Kaam maang rahi hoon, kaam toh chahiye hi. Bombay mein rehke agar kaam nahi kiya to kya kiya? Wapas bar mein dance nahi kar sakti hoon main." Amaal Mallik Claims Bollywood Is Sidelining Kartik Aaryan Like They Did With Sushant Singh Rajput, Says ‘Usko Bhi 100 Log Hataane Ki Firaq Mein Hain’ (Watch Video).

Watch Bobby Darling’s Full Interview With Siddharth Kannan

Bobby Darling has been a part of several Bollywood films, including Taal (1999), Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha (2004), Kyaa Kool Hai Hum (2005) and Apna Sapna Money Money (2006), among others. She also appeared in television shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2025 12:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).