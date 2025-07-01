Pakhi Sharma, famoulsy known as Bobby Darling, one of the first queer personalities on Bollywood who appeared in films like Taal, Style, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum and Apna Sapna Money Money has shocked both showbiz and cricket fans as she made a sensational revelation. In a recent interview, the actress claimed that she had a one-night stand with a top cricketer who was also part of the 2011 Cricket World Cup-winning team. Bobby Darling even named the cricketer, former Indian fast bowler Munaf Patel. Virat Kohli Retires: Munaf Patel, Yusuf Pathan and Other Cricket Fraternity Members Pour Tributes As Indian Star Bids Adieu To Test Cricket.

Bobby Darling Had a One Night Stand With Munaf Patel?

Bobby Darling recently sat down for an interview with Bollywood Thikana, where the actress opened up about past events from her personal life. When asked about being associated with a top cricketer once, Bobby Darling revealed that she was romantically involved with Munaf Patel. Recalling how they met, the actress said in Hindi, "We were friends. We met at a club in the Ashoka Hotel. After that, we did some clubbing, had a few drinks togetherand then we returned."

Bobby Darling’s Instagram Post

She added, "I think people might have seen or someone might have said that I met Munaf Patel and that we were partying together. People might have taken it in the wrong way because I was having a very flirtatious image at that time." When the host asked if there wasn't any proper relationship between them, Bobby Darling said, "I got attached to him. Two people start meeting each other only when there is some sort of attraction between them. If there's attraction, there's love. Love was definitely there, but what do they call it? I think one night stand."

Bobby Darling on Why She and Munaf Patel Separated

Bobby Darling revealed that her bond with cricketer Munaf Patel deteriorated after she spoke about their relationship in the media. She claimed that the cricketer felt deeply hurt and became concerned about his image among his teammates. She also said that he stopped taking her calls after the incident, which affected her badly. Delhi Capitals Bowling Coach Munaf Patel Fined 25 Percent of Match Fee for IPL Code of Conduct Breach.

Watch Bobby Darling’s Interview Below:

However, nothing about the claims can be confirmed until Munaf Patel himself shares a reaction. As of now, the former cricketer has not reacted to the relationship rumours.

