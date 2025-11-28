Mumbai, November 28: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has welcomed iconic footballer David Beckham upon his arrival in India and called the sportsman a “true friend of India.” Ayushmann, who is UNICEF India National Ambassador, Beckham, who is the Goodwill Ambassador, have used their platforms to raise awareness on issues concerning the world.

On the occasion of Beckham’s visit to India, where the former England football captain was seen visiting a school in Visakhapatnam, Ayushmann said, “David Beckham is an icon who leads from the front to bring focus to so many societal issues that affect people worldwide.” ‘I Feel That Film Was Tailor-Made for Me’: Ayushmann Khurrana Reacts to Success of ‘Thamma’.

Ayushmann added: “It is incredible to see his commitment to social good and his love for India. His visits to our country inspire people to do good and bring global attention to our needs. He is a true friend of India.” “I’m deeply thankful for his efforts. It is truly a pleasure to be advocating for the same causes as fellow UNICEF ambassadors.”

Talking about Ayushmann, the actor was recently seen in “Thamma” alongside Nawazuddin Siddqui and Rashmika Mandanna. Set in a fictional world, the film sees a crossover with Varun Dhawan’s “Bhediya” and introduces Aneet Padda as “Shakti Shalini” from Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. “Thamma”, a film based on vampires, follows a journalist played by Ayushmann, who gets caught up in the power struggle of vampires Rashmika and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Ayushmann will next be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh’s upcoming film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ directed by Mudassar Aziz, which is locked for a Holi release and will hit the big screens on March 4, 2026. The release date was announced by the production banner T-Series Films on Instagram on October 18. UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Sir David Beckham Meets Children in India, Calls for Equality, Empowerment and Opportunity.

“Har pati ki hoti hai, apni ek aflatoon duniya…Jo unko bhale hi satati ho, magar hum sabki badha hasati hai.!Introducing the world of #PrajapatiPandey starring Ayushmann Khurrana in #PatiPatniAurWohDo With #SaraAliKhan, #WamiqaGabbi aur #RakulPreetSingh joining the ride, this #MudassarAziz directorial, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and creatively produced by Juno Chopra, brings laughter, love, and chaos this Holi 4th March 2026.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2025 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).