After the massive success of Dhurandhar, audiences have been eagerly waiting to see how Ranveer Singh takes over Lyari town in the sequel. Ahead of the film’s March release, the makers dropped the first teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, as promised. However, instead of unanimous excitement, the teaser has sparked a wave of mixed reactions online. 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge': Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar Announce Official Title and Release Date for Highly Anticipated Sequel; Teaser To Drop Today at 12:12 PM.

What the Teaser Shows

The 1 minute and 12 seconds teaser opens by introducing a younger version of Ranveer Singh’s character. It also establishes Hamza Mazari’s dominance over Lyari, making it clear that the sequel will explore Singh’s journey even before he became a spy. The teaser ends on a powerful note, with Ranveer delivering the iconic line from Uri: The Surgical Strike, “Yeh naya Hindustan hai, yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur marega bhi.”

New Poster Sets Dark Tone

Ahead of the teaser launch, the makers also unveiled a new poster featuring Ranveer Singh in a menacing avatar. Sharing it on social media, the actor wrote, “Ab bigadne ka waqt aa gaya hai.” The poster raised expectations for a darker and more intense sequel.

Fans Feel ‘Scammed’ by the Teaser

Soon after the teaser dropped, several fans expressed disappointment, claiming that the footage largely consisted of scenes already shown earlier. “Yeh toh film ke last mein hi dikhaya gaya tha,” one YouTube user commented. Another wrote, “Bhai kuch naya upload kar dete, yeh toh already sabne dekh rakha tha.” Some viewers went a step further, accusing the makers of misleading fans. “Choona laga gaye,” read one comment, while another said, “Aditya Dhar is just checking the hype of the film.” Comments like “Scam kar diya re scam” and “Yeh toh already part 1 ke last scene mein tha” flooded social media. Fact Check: Is Salman Khan Playing ‘Bade Sahab’ in ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’? Here’s What We Know.

Fans and Celebs Still Excited

Despite the criticism, a section of fans remains thrilled. “Can’t wait for 19 March,” one user wrote, while another commented, “Goosebumps.” “Just imagine the intensity of Ranveer Singh,” read another enthusiastic reaction. Several celebrities also showed their excitement, including Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana and Shweta Tiwari.

Watch ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Teaser:

About ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’

Dhurandhar starred Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The film went on to become the highest-grossing single-language Hindi film in India, with net collections crossing INR 1,000 crore. Released in theatres on December 5, the film continued drawing audiences through January before making its Netflix debut. It is currently available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19.

