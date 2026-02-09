While the Beckham family brand was built on an image of unbreakable unity, the latest reports suggest Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are moving forward with a future that pointedly excludes the famous "Brand Beckham." According to the latest reports, the couple is planning to expand their family through adoption, a move that insiders say signals a final break from the Beckham parents. Brooklyn Beckham Calls Out ‘Brand Beckham’ in Explosive Instagram Posts, Says Family Rift Is Final (View Post).

Are Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Planning to Adopt a Baby?

According to a friend of the couple quoted by The Sun, Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola, 31, are "firmly aligned" in their desire to raise a child who is not biologically theirs. The report indicates that the pair has had "several conversations" about the process and views it as a core part of their future together.

The source stated, “They both want a brood of children, and for at least one to be adopted. They both know they come from a place of unimagined privilege and therefore strongly want to give back by offering a disadvantaged baby or child the best possible life.”

Why the Shift to Adoption?

The decision is reportedly influenced by both personal values and Nicola’s recent physical demands. The actress reportedly dropped to 90 lbs for a recent film role, leading insiders to tell The Sun that "having a child that is biologically hers right now seems out of the question." This physical toll, combined with Brooklyn’s desire to start a "future family" away from the drama of his parents, has made adoption their primary focus.

The Beckham Family Feud

The adoption news arrives amidst a "nuclear" fallout that has seen Brooklyn officially sever ties with his parents through both legal and symbolic means. In a blistering six-page Instagram statement released in January 2026, Brooklyn accused Victoria of "manipulating press narratives" and attempting to "ruin" his relationship since the wedding.

This public manifesto was followed by a total digital blackout, as Brooklyn blocked his parents and siblings on all social media platforms and reportedly instructed David and Victoria to communicate only through lawyers. Awkward Video of Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz Posing Together Goes Viral After Brooklyn Beckham’s Bombshell Statement – WATCH.

For Brooklyn and Nicola, the decision to adopt and move forward alone is framed as a search for "peace and privacy," away from what Brooklyn describes as the "controlling ways" of the Beckham dynasty.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2026 07:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).