Indian origin Hollywood director Tarsem Singh, who is known for films such as The Cell (Jennifer Lopez), The Fall (Lee Pace), Immortals (Henry Cavill, Frieda Pinto) and Self/Less (Ryan Reynolds, Ben Kingsley), recently shot his first Indian feature film titled Dear Jassi. Based on a true story, the movie has been shot by the celebrated Hollywood cinematographer Brendan Galvin and has been scripted by Amit Rai (writer and director of Oh My God 2). Batgirl: Leslie Grace Says There Were Many Action Scenes of Her Character and Brendan Fraser's Firefly ‘Beating Each Other Up’.

The subject of Dear Jassi has always been close to Tarsem. "It's my passion project," he said. "And I believe this is the right time for the world to see it. Such a strong story needs to be told." The film has been shot across Punjab over a span of 50 days and the last schedule of 2 weeks will be shot in Canada very soon. The film's crew consists of a mix of top Indian and international names with the post-production happening in Montreal, Canada. Bridgerton Season 3: Phoebe Dynevor aka Daphne Bridgerton on Netflix Show Won't Be Part of New Season.

Other than feature films, Tarsem is globally renowned for his award-winning ad films and music videos featuring the world's topmost brands and artistes like Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga, Deep Forest, REM and Enrique Iglesias. The film is produced by T-Series, Wakaoo Films, Creative Strokes Group and Tarsem Singh. Bhushan Kumar of T-Series is immensely happy with the experience."This is our first foray into mainstream international cinema and we are thrilled with the experience."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2023 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).