The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League kicked off with high-octane energy at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, March 29, 2026. While the Mumbai Indians (MI) secured a historic six-wicket victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the spotlight frequently shifted to the stands. A galaxy of stars, including breakout actress Sara Arjun, Suhana Khan, and Ananya Panday, were in attendance, turning the high-stakes match into a major celebrity event. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Trend Hits IPL 2026: Trent Boult’s ‘Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi’ to Jasprit Bumrah Ahead of MI-KKR Clash Goes Viral (Watch Video).

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Star Sara Arjun Steals the Spotlight at MI vs KKR Match

The evening’s most talked-about guest was Sara Arjun, who is currently witnessing a massive career surge following the release of the blockbuster Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. Dressed in a Mumbai Indians jersey, the 20-year-old actress was seen cheering enthusiastically alongside her father, actor Raj Arjun, and mother, Sanya Arjun.

Sara Arjun With Her Father Raj Arjun Outside Wankhede Stadium

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The young star’s presence caused a stir among fans, particularly given the recent box-office success of her film, which reportedly crossed INR 1,100 crore globally this month. Following the match, videos surfaced on social media showing her father, Raj Arjun, shielding her from a swarm of fans seeking selfies as they exited the stadium.

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday Lead the KKR Brigade

Supporting the visiting team, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday were spotted in the KKR stands. The duo, long-time friends and regular fixtures at IPL matches, were joined by Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana’s younger brother, AbRam Khan.

Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and AbRam Khan at Star-Studded MI vs KKR clash

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Despite the intense rivalry on the field, the group appeared to be in high spirits, engaging with the crowd and maintaining their tradition of supporting the Kolkata-based franchise owned by Shah Rukh Khan. AbRam was also seen interacting with fans, continuing his streak as one of the most popular young faces at the venue.

Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant Clicked After the MI vs KKR Match

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The owners of the Mumbai Indians, the Ambani family, were present in full force to witness their team’s first opening-match win since 2012. Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Radhika Merchant were seen in the VIP box, opting for casual, team-coded attire over their usual high-fashion looks. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ X ‘Om Shanti Om’ Memes: Why Ranveer Singh’s Film Is Being Linked to Deepika Padukone’s 2007 Debut With SRK.

On the field, the Mumbai Indians successfully chased a daunting target of 221. The victory was anchored by explosive half-centuries from Rohit Sharma (78) and Ryan Rickelton (81), ensuring that the celebrity-filled crowd went home after witnessing a record-breaking performance.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).