Ahead of their highly anticipated IPL 2026 opening clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, the Mumbai Indians (MI) have captured social media attention with a cinematic welcome for their star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. In a viral promotional video released by the franchise, Bumrah and returning New Zealand speedster Trent Boult recreated a popular scene from the recent blockbuster film Dhurandhar 2, signalling the reunion of one of the league’s most feared bowling duos. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Box Office Day 12: Ranveer Singh’s Action-Thriller Surpasses INR 1,013.93 Crore Gross Milestone in India Amid Sustained Momentum.

Trent Boult Says ‘Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi?’

The highlights of the video, titled "Aa gaya humaara Dhurandhar!" (Our champion has arrived!), features Boult and Bumrah engaging in a light-hearted reenactment of a trending dialogue from Dhurandhar 2. In the clip, Boult delivers the viral punchline, "Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe, Jassi?" (Didn't you miss home, Jassi?), poking fun at Bumrah’s return to the squad after recent international commitments and injury speculations.

Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult Go Bollywood Mode As They Recreate Viral ‘Dhuarndhar 2’ Scene

Aa gaya humaara Dhurandhar! 💙💥 pic.twitter.com/Hz3PwlVoaI — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 28, 2026

The video utilises the dramatic background score from the film, portraying Bumrah in a "heroic" arrival sequence before breaking into the comedic banter with Boult. Fans have been quick to share the clip, noting the strong camaraderie between the two pacers who were instrumental in MI's previous championship runs.

The 'Dhurandhar 2' x IPL 2026

The reference stems from the massive box-office success of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh. The specific dialogue used in the MI promo has become a widespread meme on social media over the past week.

Interestingly, the trend was first sparked within the "One Family" circle by Bumrah’s wife, sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan. She had previously teased the cricketer on Instagram using the same meme to joke about his "boys' night" plans. The Mumbai Indians' media team appears to have leaned into this organic viral moment to announce Bumrah’s readiness for the 2026 season. Mumbai Indians Becomes First Indian Premier League Franchise To Play 300 T20 Matches.

The cinematic chemistry between the stars translated effectively onto the pitch as the Mumbai Indians secured a thrilling victory in their opening match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Chasing a formidable target of 221, Mumbai reached 224/4 with five balls to spare, clinching a six-wicket win and breaking their long-standing "opening match jinx."

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).