Ranveer Singh’s latest spy thriller, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is dominating both the global box office and social media conversations. While the film has earned over INR 1,300 crore worldwide since its March 19 release, a viral fan theory has shifted the spotlight toward an unexpected connection to his wife, Deepika Padukone’s 2007 debut film, Om Shanti Om. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh Film Set for Massive INR 75 Crore Sunday; Nears INR 800 Crore Mark.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ x ‘Om Shanti Om’ Memes Explained

The surge in memes stems from the climactic sequence of Dhurandhar 2, in which Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, confronts the antagonist Major Iqbal, played by Arjun Rampal. In a high-stakes finale, Hamza eliminates the villain in a massive explosion involving a kerosene tanker.

Social media users were quick to notice a "poetic" parallel to the ending of Om Shanti Om. In that film, Arjun Rampal’s character, the villainous Mukesh Mehra, kills Deepika Padukone’s Shanti Priya by trapping her in a burning film set. Fans are now jokingly calling the Dhurandhar 2 climax Ranveer’s "cinematic revenge" for his wife’s character 19 years later.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ x ‘Om Shanti Om’ Memes Go Viral

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A ‘Green Flag’ Moment for DeepVeer Fans

The theory has sparked a wave of creative edits and reels on platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). One popular meme features the caption, "Ranveer Singh finally avenged Shanti Priya," while others have labelled the actor the ultimate "green flag" husband for settling a nearly two-decade-old fictional score.

‘Shanti Priya Ka Badla’

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The coincidence is heightened by the fact that Arjun Rampal plays the antagonist in both films. While the two projects are entirely unrelated in narrative, the similar "death by fire" fate for Rampal's characters has allowed fans to bridge the gap between Ranveer's modern spy universe and Deepika's iconic debut.

Mukesh Mehra’s End in ‘Dhurandhar’ Universe

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection

As of Monday, March 30, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has officially entered the record books by becoming the fastest Hindi film to cross the INR 800 crore net mark in India. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned approximately INR 68.10 crore on its second Sunday, bringing its total domestic net collection to INR 846.87 crore. Priyadarshan Defends Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Amid Propaganda Debate, Says ‘Few Opinions Don’t Matter’.

The film's massive domestic footprint is mirrored by its international performance, with the worldwide gross now reaching INR 1,361.95 crore after just 11 days in theatres.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).