Dia Mirza Says ‘Patriarchy’ Is the Cause of Climate Change in Viral Podcast; Netizens React, Say ‘She Has a PhD From Oxford Dictionary’ (Watch Video)

Bollywood actress and ardent environmental advocate Dia Mirza finds herself at the centre of a raging online controversy following her recent remarks on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, 'All About Her'. The 44-year-old star, known for her roles in films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, asserted that "patriarchy is the cause for climate change," a statement that has since gone viral and ignited a firestorm across social media platforms. Cockroach Janta Party: Anurag Kashyap to Dia Mirza, Bollywood Celebrities Who Support the Viral Gen Z Movement.

Mirza, a prominent voice for environmental awareness and a United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Goodwill Ambassador, made the controversial claim during a discussion alongside environmental journalist, author, and photographer Arati Kumar-Rao. The conversation, which aired around early June 2026, delved into ecofeminism and humanity's relationship with nature, exploring how systems of domination and control might be linked to large-scale ecological damage.

Dia Mirza Blames Patriarchy for Climate Change

During the candid discussion, Dia Mirza did not mince words, explicitly stating, "Patriarchy is the cause for climate change." She further elaborated, "It is the men in this world. It is the men who have driven the climate change, and they are totally responsible for the chaos."

When co-host Soha Ali Khan interjected, referencing a previous comment about "the male ego," Mirza affirmed, "Yeah, it's men who have driven climate change and they are entirely and totally responsible for the chaos that has been unleashed on our world today and the misery that people are experiencing everywhere."

‘Patriarchy Causes Climate Change’, Says Dia Mirza

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Mirza's argument was rooted in the idea that the exploitation of nature is connected to a mindset that prioritises dominance, aggressive development, and the subjugation of natural resources. Arati Kumar-Rao supported the broader discussion by clarifying that "patriarchy is not just about men, and feminism is not just about women," implying that both genders can uphold or challenge patriarchal systems.

Internet Brutally Trolls Dia Mirza After Her Patriarchy and Climate Change Remark

The actress's strong statement quickly reverberated across social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, eliciting a deeply divided response and significant backlash. Many netizens swiftly criticised Mirza, accusing her of oversimplifying a complex global issue. Critics argued that blaming climate change solely on patriarchy ignores crucial factors such as industrialisation, reliance on fossil fuels, governmental policies, economic systems, and corporate pollution.

A notable segment of the online backlash also focused on perceived hypocrisy, with users questioning how wealthy celebrities, who often benefit from lifestyles with substantial carbon footprints, could lecture ordinary citizens on environmental responsibility. Commenting under a video featuring the interaction, a user wrote, "Three extremely privileged women who are sitting in the AC and blaming patriarchy. Feminism is at its peak." Another user commented, "She has a PhD from Oxford dictionary."

Netizens Brutally Troll Dia Mirza After Her Viral Patriarchy and Climate Change Remark

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Social media has been flooded with reaction videos, meme edits, and political arguments, transforming the nuanced discussion into a broader 'culture-war' topic rather than a purely scientific or policy-driven conversation.

Watch Dia Mirza's Full Podcast With Soha Ali Khan:

Dia Mirza has consistently advocated for environmental causes throughout her career, working with organisations like UNEP on issues of sustainability and climate action. Her recent comments, however, have undoubtedly intensified the spotlight on her advocacy, albeit with a torrent of both support and severe criticism online.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube channel of Soha Ali Khan), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).