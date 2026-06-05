Did Farah Khan, Varun Dhawan Take a Dig at Vashu Bhagnani Amid INR 400 Crore Lawsuit? (Watch Video)

Bollywood's rumour mill went into overdrive today as choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Varun Dhawan shared a light-hearted exchange involving veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani. The playful dig occurred during an episode of Farah Khan's popular YouTube show, coinciding with a significant INR 400 crore legal dispute initiated by Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment. ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Review: Critics Say Varun Dhawan Can’t Fully Rescue Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur’s Loud, Humourless Entertainer.

Did Farah Khan and Varun Dhawan Take a Dig at Vashu Bhagnani?

The incident unfolded when Varun Dhawan arrived slightly late for his appearance on Farah Khan's YouTube show, where he was also joined by his father, director David Dhawan. Seizing the moment, Farah Khan playfully questioned Varun, "Did you go to meet Vashu ji?" Varun, quick to play along, responded with a smirk, "That's what I went to handle." This seemingly innocuous banter immediately resonated with fans and industry observers, given the widely reported legal troubles surrounding Bhagnani's production house.

Watch Farah Khan's Latest YouTube Vlog:

Vashu Bhagnani's INR 400 Crore Lawsuit Over ‘Chunnari Chunnari’ Rights

The context for this jest is a major legal battle initiated by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment against Tips Industries, its promoters Ramesh Taurani and Kumar S Taurani, and filmmaker David Dhawan. Pooja Entertainment has filed a substantial INR 400 crore lawsuit before the Bombay High Court.

The core of the dispute revolves around the alleged unauthorised use of two iconic songs, "Chunnari Chunnari" and "Ishq Sona Hai", from Bhagnani's 1999 blockbuster film Biwi No. 1. These tracks have been reportedly used in Varun Dhawan's latest film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which hit theatres today, June 5, 2026. The lawsuit seeks urgent relief from the court to halt the release and commercial exploitation of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai if the disputed songs remain part of the project.

Tips Industries, however, has rejected the allegations, maintaining that it owns the music and audio rights to the songs.

Pooja Entertainment's Recent Financial Woes

The legal confrontation comes at a challenging time for Pooja Entertainment. Reports indicate that the production house has been facing significant financial difficulties, reportedly selling its seven-floor Mumbai office to settle a staggering INR 250 crore debt. This move followed a series of box office disappointments, including Bell Bottom (2021), Mission Raniganj, and Ganapath.

The company suffered considerable losses, particularly from the 2024 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which was made on an estimated budget of INR 350 crore but only managed to collect approximately INR 59.17 crore at the box office. The financial strain led to the reported layoff of around 80% of Pooja Entertainment's employees. Vashu Bhagnani-David Dhawan Controversy: Producer Sues ‘Jawan Hai Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Director for INR 400 Crore Over ‘Chunnari Chunnari’ Rights.

As Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai makes its theatrical debut, the spotlight remains firmly on this high-stakes legal battle, adding another layer of drama to Bollywood's bustling landscape.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube channel of Farah Khan), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 06:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).